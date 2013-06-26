RPT-Fitch assigns Central-Asian Electric Power Corporation 'BB-'; outlook stable

June 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Kazakhstan-based integrated energy company JSC Central-Asian Electric Power Corporation (CAEPCo) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ‘BB-', Short-term foreign currency IDR of ‘B’ and a National Long-term Rating of ‘BBB+(kaz)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and National Rating are Stable.

The ratings reflect CAEPCo’s vertical integration, relatively benign regulatory regime, access to cheap coal and good regional market position, despite its overall small size. However, CAEPCo’s ageing assets require significant renewal and the planned investment programme could result in persistent negative free cash flow and elevated funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage levels of around 3x through 2017 based on Fitch’s rating case forecast.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Large Capex Programme

CAEPCo’s substantial capex programme over the next five years will likely result in negative free cash flow over the same period, and require a significant degree of debt funding given likely continued dividend payments. This will likely result in a sustained increase in FFO adjusted leverage to around 3x from 2.2x at FY12. The capex programme is aimed at modernising over 50% of CAEPCo’s ageing 1960s and 1970s generation capacity by 2015, as well as upgrading its distribution network. Capacity expansion will be moderate at around 15% in total to 2015 but additional benefits will be reduced losses and increased fuel efficiency.

Increasing Tariffs

Revenue and EBITDA growth are reliant on increasing generation tariffs. Escalating tariff caps have been set in each of CAEPCo’s operating regions up until 2015, based on inflation and CAEPCo’s planned capex programme. Actual tariffs achieved can be slightly higher or lower than these caps, but importantly, the tariff trend is still strongly upwards each year. Tariffs together with supportive electricity supply/demand dynamics in Kazakhstan, and CAEPCo’s relatively low cost base should underpin forecast increased revenue and EBITDA. Post-2015 the tariff regime is uncertain, particularly for existing capacities. However, we assume that fuel and other cost inflation will continue to be reflected in energy prices, possibly with some support for new capacities through capacity payments.

Some Volume Risk

The level of revenue and EBITDA growth is assisted by the increasing volume of commercial electricity sales (generated and purchased) which we forecast to grow in excess of 4% CAGR to 2015 for CAEPCo, in line with expected country-wide electricity demand growth. However, volume risk and cyclicality, particularly with directly connected industrial customers, remains an issue for CAEPCo. We note that there is some customer concentration but Fitch views counterparty risk as manageable. Although we forecast CAEPCo will remain short on generation, the potential to export or sell on the wholesale market, currently at above the tariff cap, remains an option should the company’s net position reverse.

Benefit of Cheap Fuel

Kazakh coal prices are over 80% below international market rates. The low price reflects the low calorific content and high ash content of coal used domestically as well as low transport costs. Additionally, to protect energy affordability, the coal price charged to utilities is regulated annually and reflected in power tariff caps. An unexpected and significant increase in the price of coal above Fitch’s current inflationary estimates of 7%-10% per annum would have a negative impact on EBITDA, although this is considered unlikely and should be reflected in higher tariffs.

Generation Dominates Despite Integration

CAEPCo’s vertical integration gives it access to markets for its energy output and limits customer concentration. The cash flow smoothing effect is fairly limited as the non-generation businesses of distribution and supply represented less than 10% and 5% of Fitch adjusted EBITDA in 2012, respectively. The heat distribution business is loss-making due to high heat loss and regulated end user tariffs, which Fitch assumes are kept low for social reasons (heat generation is reported within overall generation and cash flow accretive), a situation that we assume will persist but with gradual improvement.

No Parent Uplift or Constraint

Unlike most Fitch-rated utilities in CIS, CAEPCo is privately owned and therefore not impacted by sovereign linkage. The company is run as a standalone enterprise with two foreign institutional shareholders and as such we do not assume any impact on the ratings based on the credit profile of the controlling parent, Central-Asian Power-Energy Company JSC (CAPEC). The ratings therefore reflect CAEPCo’s standalone credit profile.

Potential Acquisitions

CAEPCo is likely to continue consolidating the Kazakh electricity market. Fitch has included in its forecast the potential for some near-term acquisitions, which could be margin enhancing and moderately de-leveraging. Non-completion, or completion with higher debt and capital expenditure requirement than our forecasts could push CAEPCo towards guidance for negative rating action.

Dividends to Delay Debt Reduction

CAEPCo’s financial policy is to pay dividends and this could delay de-leveraging in the long term. However, we believe that should tariffs and volumes underperform CAEPCo retains the flexibility to lower dividends to preserve cash.

Debt Structure and Liquidity

Fitch views CAEPCo’s short term liquidity as adequate supported by KZT10bn of cash at FYE12 and circa KZT26bn of available facilities, including the facilities recently arranged with EBRD (AAA/Stable). At FYE12, three-quarters of debt was long-term and short-term debt was KZT2.5bn. Fitch expects negative free cash flow for 2013 given capital expenditure commitments.

The on-going capital expenditure programme will likely require significant additional debt funding of during the next five years, given potential continued dividend payments. Of this, total loans in the amount of KZT21bn have been entered into with EBRD in May 2013. CAEPCo has proven access to domestic and some international lenders, as well as domestic bond market.

At FYE12 circa 15% of total debt was denominated in foreign currency, mainly USD. The proportion of FX-denominated debt is likely to increase over the coming years. FX exposure is limited due to a relatively stable USD:KZT rate since 2008 and due to Kazakhstan being a significantly dollarised economy. Therefore the inflationary impact from a devaluation of the KZT would likely gradually feed into higher electricity tariffs.

All current debt facilities (both secured and unsecured) are largely at the operating company level. Therefore if unsecured debt is issued at the CAEPCo (holding) level without guarantees from the operating companies, especially if secured debt exceeds 2x EBITDA, we may consider such holdco debt as structurally subordinated, potentially affecting the debt rating.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Stronger financial profile than forecast by Fitch due to, among other things, higher than expected growth in electric and heat tariffs and/or generation electricity supporting FFO adjusted leverage below 2x and FFO interest coverage above 7x on a sustained basis would be positive for the ratings.

- Increase of certainty regarding post 2015 regulatory framework could also be supportive of the ratings.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- A substantially above inflation increase in coal price and/or tariffs materially lower than our forecasts, leading to FFO adjusted leverage forecast to be persistently higher than 3x and FFO interest coverage below 4.5x would be negative for the ratings.

- Committing to capex without sufficient available funding, worsening overall liquidity position may also be rating negative.