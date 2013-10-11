Fitch Assigns China Properties Group's USD Notes Final 'B-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Properties Group Limited's (CPG) USD150m 13.5% senior unsecured USD notes due 2018 a final rating of 'B-'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 26 May 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS Limited sales track record: CPG had less than HKD1bn in annual revenue in the past three years, including HKD693m in 2012. However, given an inventory of over 600,000 sqm in gross floor area (GFA) available for sale in 2013, the company can potentially achieve significant growth in sales if it overcomes technical issues delaying construction and chooses to ramp up pre-sales. Project concentration risk: Over 95% of its sales in 2012 were contributed by one project, Chongqing Manhattan. Although the project still has over 1.2 million sqm of unsold GFA and more projects are likely to contribute to sales in the future, the limited number of projects leads to concentration risk, making cash flow less likely to be stable. High capex needs: While CPG has settled all land premiums for existing projects, given more than 4.5 million sqm for future development, Fitch expects CPG to incur capex of over HKD8bn over the next four years to develop its property portfolio. Its currently low gearing, with estimated 20% of net debt/adjusted inventory after excluding market revaluation from investment properties at end-H113, may be maintained only if the company significantly ramps up pre-sales of its development properties. Prime locations: While its investment properties currently generate limited recurrent income, they were valued at HKD60bn at end-H113 and are located in prime locations in downtown of Shanghai and Chongqing. Fitch expects the unique locations and large scale of the investment properties will provide CPG with financial flexibility. Low land costs: Much of the land bank was acquired over five years ago at low cost, especially for its projects in Shanghai. This should allow CPG to achieve higher gross and EBITDA margins of over 50% in its future sales. It will also provide CPG with price flexibility in a market downturn. Strong shareholder's support: The company's managing director and 75% shareholder, Wong Sai Chung, has provided significant financial support by subscribing to HKD500m of convertible notes, and providing over HKD1.3bn of a shareholders' loan, which is subordinated to CPG's other debt, including the proposed senior unsecured bonds. Funding from the shareholder has helped underpin the company's financial position. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -A deterioration in CPG's liquidity position, for example, failure to refinance maturing debt -Repayment of the shareholders' loan without any improvement in the company's operating cash flows Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Attainment of contracted sales of over HKD5bn and recognised revenue of over HKD3bn while maintaining its current strong financial position -Reduced concentration risk such that no single project accounts for over 70% of total sales Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research: "Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here 