Fitch Assigns CNCBI's USD Basel III-Compliant Notes 'BBB-' Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based China CITIC Bank International Limited's (CNCBI, 'BBB'/Stable) USD300m Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes a final rating of 'BBB-'. The notes represent direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations of the bank. They carry a fixed coupon of 6.0% up to the call date and floating rates thereafter. The notes are due in May 2024 and they will be callable by CNCBI after five and a half years. They qualify as Tier 2 capital for CNCBI but they do not qualify as capital for the bank's parent China CITIC Bank (CNCB, 'BBB'/Stable/'b+'). KEY RATING DRIVERS In line with its criteria, Fitch rates the notes one notch below CNCBI's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb' to reflect their below-average recovery prospect relative to senior unsecured instruments given their subordination and their partial write-down feature. They have been notched from the bank's VR (i.e. the anchor rating) as Fitch believes that the bank's intrinsic financial strength adequately captures the non-viability risk. The issue rating does currently not rely on potential support from CNCB or the Chinese authorities. Under Fitch's methodology the instrument does not qualify for any equity credit. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to CNCBI's VR would impact the issue's rating in the absence of support from CNCB being factored in. The VR is sensitive to changes in the bank's risk appetite, particularly with regard to the expansion into China and the degree of integration with its parent, whose VR is lower than CNCBI's. In addition the issue rating is sensitive to changes around Fitch's view of parental and sovereign support, in particular if there were indications that support from the Chinese authorities to CNCB could pass through to CNCBI's subordinated notes. The other ratings of CNCBI are unaffected and are as follows: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: 'F1' Viability Rating: 'bbb' Support Rating: '2' Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB' Subordinated notes without non-viability clauses: 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jin Hur, CA Analyst +852 2263 9944 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.