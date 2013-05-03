RPT-Fitch assigns Commercial Bank of Dubai's EMTN programme 'A-' rating

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 3 (Reuters) -

Fitch Ratings has assigned Commercial Bank of Dubai’s (CBD) USD2bn EMTN programme a Long-term senior debt rating of ‘A-’ and Short-term senior debt rating of ‘F2’.

The ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the certificates issued under the programme. There is no assurance that certificates issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the rating assigned to the programme.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

The ratings assigned to the programme are equalised with CBD’s Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). The ratings would therefore be sensitive to any change in CBD’s IDRs.

Established in 1969, CBD has a well-established corporate banking franchise in the UAE. The bank is increasing expansion in retail banking, SME finance and Islamic banking to diversify its business and earnings. Listed on the Dubai Securities Market, CBD is 20% owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, which is majority owned by the government of Dubai. Several prominent business families also own stakes in the bank.

CBD’s ratings are as follows:

Long-term IDR: ‘A-'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: ‘F2’

Viability Rating: ‘bb+’

Support Rating: ‘1’

Support Rating Floor: ‘A-’

EMTN Programme: Senior unsecured debt: ‘A-'/‘F2’