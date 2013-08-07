Fitch Assigns Credit Suisse AG's USD2.5bn 6.5% Tier 2 Capital Notes 'BBB+' Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit Suisse AG's (A/Stable/F1/a) USD2.5bn 6.5% Tier 2 capital notes due 2023 a 'BBB+' final rating. The rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 29 July 2013 (see "Fitch Rates Credit Suisse AG's Tier 2 Low-trigger Contingent Capital Instruments 'BBB+(EXP)'" at www.fitchratings.com). The notes are structured to qualify as progressive component capital ("low-trigger" contingent capital instruments) under Switzerland's revised capital requirement framework for the country's largest banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are subject to full and permanent write-down if the bank has been declared non-viable by the regulator or if it has received state aid to avoid a default. The notes will also be fully and permanently written down if the sum of Credit Suisse Group AG's consolidated Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio and Credit Suisse Group's high-trigger contingent capital instrument to risk-weighted assets ratio falls below 5%. The notes are rated two notches below Credit Suisse's Viability Rating (VR) in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" (dated 5 December 2012). The notching reflects the notes loss severity given the full and permanent write-down feature. Fitch has not applied additional notching for incremental non-performance risk because the agency considers that the 5% trigger is virtually indistinguishable from the point of non-viability. Given the absence of coupon deferral features and Fitch's view that loss absorption is unlikely to occur until the bank is close to reaching the point of non-viability, Fitch has assigned no equity credit to the securities. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the notes are notched from Credit Suisse's VR, their rating is primarily sensitive to any change in this rating. The notes' rating is also sensitive to any change in notching that could arise if Fitch changed its assessment of the probability of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in Credit Suisse's VR. This might reflect a change in capital management or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers, for example. Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Fitch Italia S.p.A. V.lo S. Maria alla Porta 1 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Committee Chairperson Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 5 December 2012, and "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria," dated 15 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.