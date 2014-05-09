RPT-Fitch Assigns CVC Cordatus Loan Fund III Limited Final Ratings

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has assigned CVC Cordatus Loan Fund III Ltd’s notes final ratings, as follows:

Class A-1 notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class A-2 notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class B-1 notes: ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class B-2 notes: ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class C-1 notes: ‘A+sf’; Outlook Stable

Class C-2 notes: ‘A+sf’; Outlook Stable

Class D notes: ‘BBB+sf’; Outlook Stable

Class E notes: ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable

Class F notes: ‘B-sf; Outlook Stable

Subordinated notes: not rated

CVC Cordatus Loan Fund is an arbitrage cash flow CLO. Net proceeds from the issuance of the notes were used to purchase a EUR436.5m portfolio of mainly European leveraged loans and bonds.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Average Portfolio Credit Quality

Fitch assesses the average credit quality of obligors as being in the ‘B’ category; it has credit opinions on all obligors in the indicative portfolio. The weighted average Fitch rating factor of the indicative portfolio is 33.1.

High Recovery Expectation

At least 90% of the portfolio will comprise senior secured obligations. Fitch views the recovery prospects for these assets as more favourable than for second-lien, unsecured and mezzanine assets. Fitch has assigned Recovery Ratings (RR) to all assets in the indicative portfolio. The weighted average recovery rating of the indicative portfolio is 68.7%.

Exposure to Unhedged Non-Euro-Denominated Assets

The transaction is allowed to invest up to 5% of the portfolio in non-euro-denominated assets. Unhedged non-euro-denominated assets are limited to a maximum exposure of 2.5% of the portfolio subject to principal haircuts, and any other non-euro-denominated assets will be hedged with FX forward agreements from settlement date up to 90 days. The manager can only invest in unhedged or forward-hedged assets if after the applicable haircuts, the aggregate balance of the assets is above the reinvestment target par balance. Investment in non-euro-denominated assets hedged with perfect asset swaps as of the settlement date is allowed up to 20% of the portfolio.

Partial Interest Rate Hedge

Between 5% and 15% of the portfolio can be invested in fixed-rate assets, while fixed-rate liabilities account for 10% of the target par amount. Therefore, the transaction is partially hedged against rising interest rates.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A 25% increase in the expected obligor default probability would lead to a downgrade of one to two notches for the rated notes.

A 25% reduction in expected recovery rates would lead to a downgrade of one to five notches for the rated notes.

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

The portfolio is managed by CVC Credit Partners Group Ltd and the sub-manager CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. The reinvestment period is scheduled to end in 2018.

The transaction documents may be amended subject to rating agency confirmation or note holder approval. Where rating agency confirmation relates to risk factors, Fitch will analyse the proposed change and may provide a comment if the change would not have a negative impact on the then current ratings. Such amendments may delay the repayment of the notes as long as Fitch’s analysis confirms the expected repayment of principal at the legal final maturity.

If in the agency’s opinion the amendment is risk-neutral from the perspective of the rating Fitch may decline to comment. Noteholders should be aware that the structure considers the confirmation to be given in the case where Fitch declines to comment.

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the new issue report report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.