RPT-Fitch Assigns Czech Republic's NET4GAS 'BBB' Rating, Positive Outlook

Fitch Ratings has assigned Czech Republic-based NET4GAS, s.r.o.’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB’ and its proposed notes expected senior unsecured rating of ‘BBB(EXP)'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Positive.

The notes’ final rating is contingent on receipt of final documentation materially conforming to documents already received.

NET4GAS’ rating is supported by its strong business profile as the sole national gas transmission system owner and operator (TSO) in the Czech Republic and its long-term ship or pay transit contracts for Russian gas to Europe, but with limited exposure to the route across Ukraine. The rating is constrained by the uncertainty around the next price control determination for its domestic business, with other key drivers including counterparty concentration in the transit business, and financial policies (flexible dividends, FX exposure management) commensurate with the rating.

The Positive Outlook reflects that we expect NET4GAS to achieve and maintain credit metrics commensurate with our positive rating guideline supportive of an upgrade, for example funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage below 5.25x. However, an upgrade would be a subject to a final regulatory determination supporting predictability of the framework.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Refocused Transit Business Dominates Cash Flows

We expect NET4GAS’ transit business, representing around 80% of its revenues, to remain the company’s key cash flow driver. With the 2013 commissioning of the Gazelle pipeline which indirectly connects the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Germany’s southern TSOs, NET4GAS has turned its traditional position on the east to west gas route into one focused on north to south and west to east flows. Around 85% of its long-term booked capacities are in these directions, limiting its exposure to the route across Ukraine. A growing number of short-term contracts remain a small, but high margin cash flow source given NET4GAS’ high operating leverage.

Strong Contractual Terms

We understand that Nord Stream/Gazelle is an economically competitive route for OAO Gazprom (BBB/Negative) given Gazprom’s ownership interest in the Nord Stream pipeline. The six existing contracts supporting bulk of the transit revenues are long term, with only one contract expiring during the next five years. The contracts typically include a full ship or pay provision (except for Gazelle), where the shipper pays the agreed capacity payments irrespective of the actual volumes shipped. The contracts contain hardship and force majeure features either contractually or as a matter of Czech or Austrian law. The most significant obligation on the shipper is to pay transit fees which is less likely to be avoidable through force majeure than an operational obligation.

Limited Exposure to Ukraine

Russia stopped supplying gas to Ukraine on 16 June 2014, however, transit flows across Ukraine in the direction of Slovakia and the Czech Republic continue unaffected to date. We believe that the route is needed should supplies of EU countries continue unaffected come the next heating season. Fitch does not assess NET4GAS to be vulnerable in a scenario where a failure to resolve the gas supply arrangements between Russia and Ukraine lead to a significantly prolonged halt of gas transit across Ukraine, given NET4GAS’ diversification away from the traditional east to west or “Brotherhood corridor” which passes via Ukraine and also considering the contractual terms in the transit contracts. We assess a scenario of escalating tensions between Russia and the European Union leading to pressure on renegotiation of NET4GAS’ key contracts prior to their maturity or affecting performance under the contracts as unlikely.

Long Term Route Competition

We believe that there is a limited pressure on NET4GAS’ existing contract portfolio to change materially even if one assumes a rapid progress on the South Stream project because this would initially focus on south European markets which are not currently supplied through NET4GAS (Bulgaria, Turkey, Romania, Greece, Macedonia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia). However, combined with structural shifts in the gas markets (current shift away from gas fired power production in Europe, and an increase in gas market liquidity and globalisation supported by US shale gas and global LNG growth) it will likely co-determine NET4GAS’ long-term contractual base in the coming decade.

Concentration of Contracts

We do not see the company’s direct exposure to Gazprom as the largest counterparty as a constraint for the ratings due to historical performance under the contracts and the higher unconstrained credit profile of the counterparty and also the remaining counterparty diversification. Other counterparties include large European utilities. All counterparties (transit or domestic) have to meet the criteria of the network code and payments are typically made on advance invoices. The regulatory framework allows recovery of revenue deficits in the domestic business.

Less Risky Domestic Business

While we view the transit business as highly cash-generative, there is a long-term risk of stranded transit capacity/assets due to potentially weak demand for natural gas in Europe and/or competing delivery routes or sources. Fitch therefore views the transit business with original design capacity likely higher than future needs (and without return on replacement value and investment recovery guaranteed by the regulator) as riskier than the domestic transport business.

Price Control Proposal Constrains the Rating

We view the regulatory environment in the Czech Republic as relatively transparent, albeit at an earlier stage of maturity compared with that of some other European countries, and generally supportive of strong investment grade ratings. Transmission represents less than 1% of end-user gas bills in the Czech Republic, suggesting that affordability should not be a regulatory concern there. However the uncertainty over the allowed value of the regulatory asset base (RAB) proposed for the transmission remuneration in the fourth regulatory period (RP4) planned for 2015 - 2019 constrains the rating. The final decision on RP4 may be delayed and the third regulatory period (RP3) may be extended.

RAB Uncertainty

The regulator proposed to eliminate the impact of a 2005 asset revaluation and effectively reduce RAB and allowed depreciation (allowed return would be less affected due to a RAB correction factor of around 0.5x already used for the calculation and proposed increase in weighted average cost of capital (WACC)).

The debate around the level of RAB and its potential changes create regulatory uncertainty (significant stakeholders oppose the proposal). The low value of the allowed RAB versus the book value is a common issue among eastern European countries and some of the regimes accommodate a gradual revaluation in their methodologies. In our view, a further distancing from the replacement value of the asset base which is proposed by the regulator would undermine the progress of the regulatory framework development from the credit perspective.

Historically Volatile WACC, Supportive Proposal

Significant decrease in the risk free rate (taken as 12-month average 10 year government bond yield) and the low threshold for WACC re-opener (+/-0.2% in the rate) contributed to a significant volatility and fall in WACC for NET4GAS over RP3 from 8% (before tax) to 5.5%. We view the high volatility of the allowed return during the third regulatory period is uncharacteristic for strategic infrastructure industries which require long term visibility. However, the proposal is for a fixed rate of 8.2% for RP4 with a high re-opener threshold of 50% change of the previous level, and this would support long-term visibility of NET4GAS’ earnings.

Good Asset Base and Operations

Fitch views NET4GAS’ asset base quality as average to good and notes that NET4GAS maintains it to a high standard with operations without single interruption of supply or accidents causing fatalities or material damage over the past 20 years.

Conservative Forecast Assumptions

Despite the expectation that the gas market liquidity will increase with added interconnectors (to Poland in 2011) and with effective reversal of flows, we have removed all short-term transit revenues from our forecasts from 2015 and much of the volume exposure on Gazelle, to eliminate identifiable volume risk from our assessment of credit metrics and comparison with other TSOs that are typically fully remunerated on RAB. We have also assumed the regulator’s proposals for the domestic business (i.e. a downside on current remuneration). Short term contract based revenues and a more favourable regulatory determination thus represent an upside for additional cash flows and the latter also for the rating.

Comfortable Credit Metrics

