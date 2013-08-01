RPT-Fitch Assigns DZ PRIVATBANK's Shared Debt Issuance Programme 'A+'/'F1+' Ratings

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned DZ PRIVATBANK SA’s senior unsecured debt issuance programme a Long-term rating of ‘A+’ and a Short-term rating of ‘F1+'. DZ PRIVATBANK SA shares its senior unsecured debt issuance programme with its parent, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank (DZ BANK). The identical programme ratings for DZ BANK are unaffected. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed DZ PRIVATBANK’s commercial paper issuance programme shared with DZ BANK at ‘F1+'.

These programme ratings therefore now apply to either issuer. Fitch notes that these ratings are assigned to the programmes and not to the notes issued under the programmes. There is no assurance that notes issued under these programmes will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under any of these programmes will be the same as the respective programme’s rating.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The programmes’ ratings are aligned with DZ PRIVATBANK’s Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) of ‘A+’ and ‘F1+’ respectively. DZ PRIVATBANK is 70% owned by DZ BANK and both banks are members of the German cooperative banking group’s (Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe, GFG) mutual support mechanism. As such their IDRs are aligned with GFG’s ‘A+'/‘Stable/‘F1+'. GFG‘s, DZ BANK’s and DZ PRIVATBANK’s IDRs were last affirmed on 25 April 2013 (see ‘Fitch Affirms Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe and DZ BANK at ‘A+'/Stable’ on www.fitchratings.com) and are unaffected by this rating action.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

DZ BANK’s and DZ PRIVATBANK’s IDRs, and thus the programmes’ ratings, are subject to the same sensitivities as GFG’s IDRs. In addition, they could be downgraded if DZ BANK’s or DZ PRIVATBANK’s ties with the group were to loosen in any way, which Fitch considers extremely unlikely.