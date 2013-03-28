Fitch Assigns ENBD'S USD750m Subdebt Issue Final 'A' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Emirates NBD's (ENBD) USD750m reset callable subordinated notes due 28 March 2023 issued under the bank's USD7.5bn Euro Medium Term Note Programme a final rating of 'A'. A full list of ENBD's ratings is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT ENBD's subordinated notes have no coupon flexibility and no contractual 'point of non-viability' loss absorption features. The issue documentation does not include substitution/variation language or any references to the potential implementation of statutory bail-in laws in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, the notes qualify as Tier 2 regulatory capital (Basel II) under current Central Bank of the UAE regulations. The notes are rated one notch below the bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', rather than the typical notching from the Viability Rating (VR), as allowed in Fitch's criteria for 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' for issuers in highly supportive jurisdictions, such as the UAE. The notching down from the Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that sovereign support is likely to extend to subordinated debt instruments as well as senior obligations, if needed. Fitch has notched the subordinated notes down once from the Long-term IDR to reflect above average loss severity relative to senior debt, but there are no additional notches for incremental non-performance risk, in the absence of any going concern loss absorption features. ENBD's Long-term IDR is driven by the extremely high probability of support from the UAE federal authorities and the emirate of Dubai, reflecting the strong track record of support by the authorities for the banking system, the bank's systemic importance as the largest bank in the UAE and the high degree of government ownership (the Dubai government holds a 55.6% stake through the Investment Corporation of Dubai). RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT ENBD's Long-term IDR is sensitive to any changes in Fitch's view of the ability or propensity of the UAE authorities to provide support to the bank. The final rating assigned to the subordinated notes is sensitive to a change in Emirates NBD's Long-term IDR. It is also particularly vulnerable to anything that might cause Fitch to change its assumption that extraordinary sovereign support will extend to the issuer's subordinated debt. In such an event, the anchor rating for notching purposes would become Emirates NBD's VR, rather than its IDR. At the bank's current VR of 'bb+', this would trigger a multiple notch downgrade of the notes to a non-investment grade level. The notes are not expected to comply with the Basel III regulations set by the Basel Committee. Capital regulations at the UAE level are yet to be finalised, and there is a possibility that the notes may (a) qualify under the UAE regulations, (b) may not qualify and be grandfathered as a Basel II style instrument, whereby 10% of the notes will be disqualified from counting towards Tier 2 capital p.a. or (c) may not qualify and may not be grandfathered, i.e., 100% of the notes will be disqualified. Fitch believes that under (c), the notes would be fully redeemed by the issuer under the 'Regulatory Redemption Event' clause in the terms and conditions. However, if the notes are subsequently subject to some form of statutory loss absorption such as a 'bail-in' in a resolution regime, and the issuer does not/cannot redeem the notes under the 'Regulatory Redemption Event' clause, then the notes would also be likely to suffer such a multiple notch downgrade. ENBD's ratings are as follows: Long-term IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR 'F1' Viability Rating 'bb+' Support Rating '1' Support Rating Floor 'A+' ECP Programme 'F1' EMTN Programme 'F1/A+' Senior unsecured debt 'F1/A+' Subordinated debt 'A' EIB Sukuk Company Limited Debt Issuance Programme 'A+' Senior unsecured trust certificates 'A+' 