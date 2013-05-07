RPT-Fitch assigns expected rating to Eternal 6's debentures

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 7 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating to the asset-backed debentures to be issued by Eternal 6 Special Purpose Vehicle Co., Ltd. (Eternal 6) as follows:

THB2.97bn* Fixed Interest Rate Asset-Backed Debentures expected due 2016 and finally due 2018: ‘A-(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

*Preliminary and subject to change

The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The transaction is the 5th securitisation of credit card receivables originated by AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited (AEONTS, BBB+(tha)/Stable/F2(tha)) in Thailand. At closing, Eternal 6 will purchase the eligible credit card receivables from AEONTS. The purchase of receivables will be funded by the issuance of the debentures, a seller loan and a subordinated loan to be provided by AEONTS. The transaction will have a two-year revolving period, followed by a one-year controlled amortisation period and a two-year tail period.

Key Rating Drivers

The expected rating is mainly based on Fitch’s analysis of the underlying assets, available credit enhancement of 32.1%** provided by the subordinated loan, AEONTS’ origination, credit control and servicing procedures, and the transaction’s structure. There will be reserves to address commingling and liquidity risk, as well as a rapid amortisation trigger to protect debenture holders against negative factors such as material deterioration of pool performance.

Rating Sensitivities

Fitch conducted sensitivity analysis to show how the model-implied ratings would change to unexpectedly higher default rates or lower monthly payment rates than the levels assumed under its base case scenarios. For example, a 25% increase in the base case default rate would lead to a downgrade of the debentures by two notches.

In addition, the ratings of the debentures may be affected by any changes in the Local Currency Issuer Default Rating of Thailand (A-/Stable).

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying presale report, available at www.fitchratings.com.

** calculated as the subordinated loan amounts divided by the underlying receivables excluding the amounts corresponding to the seller loan amounts

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Eternal 6 Special Purpose Vehicle Co., Ltd.

here