Fitch Assigns 'F1' Rating to PNC Financial Services Group Commercial Paper Shelf Program

NEW YORK, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) $5 billion commercial paper program a short-term debt rating of 'F1'. The rating action details follow at the end of this press release. PNC's short-term IDR is currently 'F1' and was last affirmed on Oct. 7, 2014 following Fitch's large regional bank peer review. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SHORT-TERM DEBT PNC's short-term debt ratings are equalized with the entity's short-term IDR (currently 'F1') in accordance with Fitch's rating criteria. RATING SENSITIVITIES -SHORT-TERM DEBT PNC's short-term debt ratings are sensitive to any changes in the IDRs for PNC. Fitch has assigned the following rating: PNC Financial Services Group --Short-Term Debt at 'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Justin Fuller Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014'). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here