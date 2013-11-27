RPT-Fitch assigns FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2013-1 expected ratings

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2013-1’s notes expected ratings as follows:

EUR TBD Class A: ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

EUR TBD Class B: ‘AA(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

EUR TBD Class C: ‘A+(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

EUR TBD Class D: NR(EXP)

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final transaction documents, in line with those already received and analysed, as well as the satisfactory review of the transaction legal opinions to support the agency’s analytical approach.

The expected ratings are based on Fitch’s assessment of CA Consumer Finance’s (CACF, A/Stable/F1) origination and servicing procedures in its capacity as originator and servicer of the transaction, the agency’s expectations of future asset performance in the light of the current and forecast economic environment in France, the available credit enhancement and the transaction’s legal structure.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fitch views the key rating drivers for the transaction as being (i) the underlying receivables credit risk; (ii) the early amortisation triggers in place, which along with eligibility criteria portfolio limits and available CE, prevent deterioration of the portfolio quality during the revolving period; (iii) the monthly transfer of borrowers’ details, the commingling reserve and the reserve fund, which together with other provisions adequately mitigate servicing continuity risks; and (iv) the stable to declining asset performance outlook for French consumer assets.

TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS

The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of consumer loan receivables including home equipment, recreational vehicle, new vehicle and used vehicle loans originated by CACF, the consumer finance arm of Credit Agricole (A/Stable/F1) in France. This is CACF’s seventh consumer loans securitisation transaction.

The transaction envisages a 12-month revolving period, during which further receivables can be transferred to the issuer each month. In Fitch’s view, the early amortisation triggers in place, along with eligibility criteria, portfolio limits and available CE, adequately address the risk of a significant deterioration of the underlying asset quality. However, in line with its criteria, the agency has taken into account possible migration to a riskier pool composition allowed by the portfolio limits.

Credit enhancement for the class A notes will be equivalent to 25.3% at closing, provided by overcollateralisation via subordination and a reserve fund. Subordination for the class A notes will be provided by the class B notes (6.1%), the class C notes (4.6%) and the class D notes (13.1%). In addition, a reserve fund, representing 1.5% of the initial notes balance and primarily available for liquidity, will provide credit enhancement at maturity or if an accelerated amortisation event has occurred. Finally, the transaction will benefit from excess spread.

The provisional portfolio amounted to EUR756.2m as of end-September 2013 and consisted of 94,873 loan contracts, with an average outstanding principal balance of EUR7,971 and a weighted average remaining term of 74.3 months. All the loans bear a fixed interest rate and are amortising with constant monthly instalments.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch tested the rating sensitivity of the notes to various scenarios, including an increase in the base case default rate and/or a decrease in the base case recovery rate for the portfolio. The model- implied sensitivities indicate that an increase in the base case default rate by 50% together with a decrease in the base case recovery rate by 50% may result in a five-notch downgrade of the class A notes, to ‘Asf’ from ‘AAAsf’, a five-notch downgrade of the class B notes, to ‘BBB+sf’ from ‘AAsf’ and a five-notch downgrade of the class C notes to ‘BBB-sf’ from ‘A+sf’.

A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress, key rating drivers and rating sensitivities, as well as material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating, is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2013-1

here