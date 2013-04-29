Fitch Assigns Final 'B' Rating to Golden Wheel Tiandi's Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based homebuilder Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (GWTH)'s CNY600m 11.25% senior unsecured notes due 2016 a final 'B' rating. This final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received, and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 17 April 2013. Key Rating Drivers Small scale: GWTH's business scale is smaller than B-rated peers, as reflected by recognised sales of only CNY863m in 2012. Cash flow and sales performance can be volatile, due to concentration on only five to six major projects at any one time. In addition, the company's focus on small commercial projects linked to metro stations may also curb the speed of expansion of its business scale. Limited diversification: GWTH has not diversified meaningfully outside of its home base in Nanjing. In 2012, projects in Nanjing accounted for 65% of its land bank. This, together with its small scale, exposes GWTH to potential competition from larger regional or national players which may affect margins, and, eventually, liquidity. Unique model mitigates: GWTH has a proven track record in developing small-sized commercial projects linked to metro stations mainly in Nanjing. The unique locations and commercial projects have the potential to boost the value of its investment properties. They also allow the company to make superior margins. At end-2012, it recorded a 52% gross profit margin and 45% EBITDA margin. As China builds more subways in second tier cities, GWTH's business model should remain sustainable. These factors mitigate risks posed by its small scale. Healthy financial position: GWTH's prudent financial management is demonstrated by the low 7.5% net debt/adjusted inventory ratio at end-2012. Fitch expects this ratio to rise to 15% at end-2013, following an increase in debt to fund new projects. Investment properties strengthen profile: GWTH's recurring EBITDA from its investment property portfolio provided a1.7x coverage of its gross interest expense in 2012. Fitch expects this ratio to range around 0.5x over the next three years, as an increase in debt outpaces rental income growth. Nonetheless, its investment property portfolio, valued at CNY3.1bn at 2012, provides financial flexibility. Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - - A significant year-on-year decrease in contracted sales plus sales after completion -EBITDA margin falling below 25% on a sustained basis -Net debt/ adjusted inventory rising above 30% on a sustained basis -Deviation from the current focus on metro-linked projects Positive: No positive rating action is expected over the next 12-18 months given the company's current small scale. However, positive rating action may result from - -Increase in the value of investment properties to over CNY5bn and annual contracted sales plus sales after completion to CNY3bn -Recurrent EBITDA interest coverage rising over 1x on a sustained basis Contact: Primary Analyst Andy Chang Associate Director +852 2263 9914 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Lim Su Aik Director +65 6796 7233 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research "Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012 Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology here Rating Chinese Homebuilders here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.