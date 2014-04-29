RPT-Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to AFG 2014-1 Trust, in Respect of Series 2014-1

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to AFG 2014-1 Trust Series 2014-1’s residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes, which are backed by prime Australian residential mortgages originated by AFG Securities Pty Ltd (AFGS). The ratings are as follows:

AUD276.0m Class A notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD14.5m Class AB notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD9.0m Class B notes: Not Rated; and

AUD0.5m Class C notes: Not Rated.

The notes have been issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of AFG 2014-1 Trust in respect of Series 2014-1 (AFG 2014-1).

AFGS is a securitisation funding business with the purpose of funding home loans sourced by AFG Home Loans (AFG HL), the mortgage management division of the Australian Finance Group Limited (AFG). AFGS holds an Australian credit license and allows AFG HL to fund its own loans in addition to rebranding loans funded by other wholesale lenders.

At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 1,240 loans totaling approximately AUD299.8m. The weighted average (WA) current loan-to-value ratio (LVR) is 66.5%, with an indexed current LVR of 65.5%. The pool is made up of 100% fully verified documentation loans, all of which are subject to a variable interest rate. All loans are covered by lenders’ mortgage insurance (LMI) provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited and QBE Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance Limited (Insurer Financial Strength rating: AA-/Stable). The pool has geographically diversified, with the largest state concentration being New South Wales (29.9%). Fitch has incorporated all the above factors in its credit analysis of the transaction.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Experienced Originator: AFG is an independent financial services group providing residential and commercial loans, mortgage management and insurance services. AFG was formed in 1994 and is one of Australia’s largest wholesale providers to the third-party introducer market, with a distribution network of more than 1,950 mortgage brokers. AFGS, a wholly owned subsidiary of AFG, was formed in 2006 to originate AFG’s mortgage portfolio.

Diverse Pool Characteristics: The WA seasoning of the portfolio is 13 months, with a WA LVR of 66.5%. The pool is made up of 100% full documentation mortgages, with investment loans representing 22.2% of the pool. The pool’s geographic distribution is generally representative of the population distribution across Australian states.

Class B Subordinated Interest: The Class B notes will accrue senior interest based on the stated balance of those notes, while Class B subordinated interest will accrue based on the charged-off Class B amount and will not be eligible for liquidity support.

Sequential/Pro-Rata Paydown: Interest is paid sequentially (after expenses) towards the Class A, AB, B, and then C notes. The reimbursement of all losses is paid prior to the distribution of interest on the Class C notes. If certain conditions are met, principal will be allocated pro-rata towards the Class A, AB and B notes, while the Class C notes will not receive any principal until all other notes are repaid in full.

Multiple Support Features: The ratings are based on: AFGS’s mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities; the LMI policies covering 100% of the pool; the threshold rate mechanism; and a liquidity facility equivalent to 1.0% of the aggregate invested balance of the notes.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Unexpected decreases in the value of residential property, increases in the frequency of foreclosures, and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss levels higher than Fitch’s base case, which could in turn result in negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to AFG 2014-1 Trust to increased defaults and decreased recovery rates over the life of the transaction. Its analysis found that the Class A notes’ ratings remained stable under Fitch’s medium (15% increase) and severe default (30% increase) scenarios, while the Class AB notes are sensitive to downgrade under Fitch’s medium (15% increase) and severe default (30% increase) scenarios.

Recovery scenarios, both medium (15% decrease) and severe (30% decrease), did not impact the rating of the Class A notes, while the Class AB notes were susceptible to downgrade under both medium (15% decrease) and severe (30% decrease) scenarios.

The Class A notes are susceptible to a downgrade under a combination of increased defaults (30%) and decreased recovery (30%) while they remain resilient under a medium stress of increased defaults (15%) and decreased recovery (15%). The Class AB notes are susceptible to downgrade under all stress scenarios that combine increased defaults and decreased recovery rates.

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further discussed in the corresponding new issue report entitled “AFG 2014-1 Trust in Respect of Series 2014-1”, published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: AFG 2014-1 Trust - in Respect of Series 2014-1

