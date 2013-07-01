FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Barton Series 2013-1R Trust
July 1, 2013 / 7:57 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Barton Series 2013-1R Trust

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned final rating of ‘AAAsf’ to the Class A notes of the Barton Series 2013-1R Trust. The transaction is an internal securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential, fully documented mortgages originated by Community CPS Australia Limited.

AUD376.4m Class A notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD23.6m Class B notes: not rated.

The notes are issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited, in its capacity as trustee of the Series.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The Long-Term ‘AAAsf’ rating assigned to the Class A notes is based on the quality of the collateral; the 5.9% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B notes; the quality of the transaction counterparties; and Community CPS Australia Limited’s underwriting and servicing capabilities.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Unexpected decreases in the value of residential property or increases in the frequency of foreclosures, and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss levels higher than Fitch base case and could result in potential negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to Barton Series 2013-1R Trust to increased defaults and reduced recovery rates over the life of the transaction. Its analysis found that all rated notes displayed relatively little sensitivity to increased defaults, with the Class A notes showing downgrades of only one rating category even under Fitch’s severe (30% increase) scenario.

