RPT-Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Bavarian Sky Korean Auto Receivables 1

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating to Bavarian Sky Korean Auto Receivables 1 Pte. Ltd.’s secured floating rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Korean won-denominated auto instalment loans and auto finance leases (together, loans and leases) originated by BMW Financial Services Korea Co., Ltd.(BMW FS K), which is also the servicer. The rating is as follows:

USD250m Secured Floating Rate Notes due September 2019: ‘AAAsf’; Stable Outlook The rating addresses the timely payment of interest and the ultimate principal payment at the legal final maturity in 2019. The transaction excludes scheduled asset payment due after the six months prior to the legal final maturity in the calculation of the principal balance for outstanding eligible receivables and for the class B certificates. As a result, there may be some scheduled asset payments that fall due after the expected maturity date in March 2018.

The notes are issued by Bavarian Sky Korean Auto Receivables 1 Pte. Ltd. (the note issuer). The transaction features a 23-month revolving period, 29-month controlled amortisation period and an 18-month tail period. This is the first securitisation by BMW FS K. At the cut-off date at end-August 2013, the collateral pool consisted of 16,511 loans and leases with total principal amount outstanding of KRW398bn. The weighted average (WA) seasoning and remaining term of the pool was 12 months and 33 months, respectively.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Adequate Credit Enhancement and Liquidity: The rating and outlook are based on the credit enhancement (CE) of 25% in the form of subordination provided by class B certificates retained by BMW FS K. The transaction also has a reserve that was funded at closing to cover three months of senior expenses up to a limit and interest on the notes, as well as servicer transfer related costs.

Default Assumptions: Fitch assessed the base case default assumptions of the portfolio based on the monthly vintage static delinquency data provided by the originator. The static data cover a full cycle of the loan term and provides sub-asset type data such as the performance of instalment loans against finance leases. Fitch derived a base case default rate of 4.3% for the portfolio and applied a loss multiple of 5x at the AAAsf stress in its proprietary cash flow model to test the sufficiency of cash flows to make timely interest and ultimate principal payments. The cash flow analysis also factored in the structural elements in the transaction.

Balloon Payment Risk Addressed: Fitch also assessed the risk stemming from the balloon payment at the maturity of the loans and leases by analyzing the static delinquency data of different balloon payment buckets. The WA balloon payment was 9% in the initial portfolio, but the eligibility criteria allows up to 30% of the portfolio principal balance to have loans and leases featuring a balloon payment of between 50% and 60%. Fitch views the concentration risk of the balloon payment due date as fairly spread out from 2014 to 2018.

Structural Protection Mechanism Positive: While the transaction features a 23-month revolving period, which may introduce additional credit risk to the pool, Fitch’s base case default assumption is based on the worst-case pool composition in accordance with the transaction’s eligibility criteria. In Fitch’s view, the performance-based early amortisation triggers are effective in protecting the transaction from prolonged stress. The transaction also allows excess spread to absorb defaults during the monthly collection period, providing additional protection to the transaction.

Interest Rate and Currency Risk Mitigated: The bond issuer has entered into a cross currency and interest rate swap with two swap providers to mitigate the interest rate and currency risk stemming from the fixed-rate won-denominated auto receivables and the floating-rate US dollar-denominated notes. The transfer and convertibility risk is also mitigated by the swaps.

Stable Employment Supports Asset Performance: The stable labor market and the resilient economy in South Korea continue to support auto receivable performance. Fitch forecasts the unemployment rate in South Korea at 3.5% in both 2013 and 2014.

Adequate Operational Capacity: Fitch carried out an onsite management review with BMW FS K and concluded its underwriting, servicing and collection capabilities are satisfactory.

RATING SENSITIVITY

The note’s rating would remain unchanged even if the base case default rate increased by 20%, assuming all other factors remain constant. The rating would be lowered by one notch to ‘AA+sf’ if the base case default rate is increased by 31%, assuming all other factors remain constant.

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further discussed in the corresponding new issue report entitled “Bavarian Sky Korean Auto Receivables 1 Pte. Ltd.”, published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.