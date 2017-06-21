(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings
to Medallion
Trust Series 2017-1P's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The
issuance
consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages
originated by
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+). The
ratings are as
follows:
AUD749.8 million Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD48.9 million Class B notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD16.3 million Class C notes: 'NRsf'
The notes were issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of Medallion Trust Series 2017-1P.
The total collateral pool consisted of 2,894 obligors, totalling
AUD815 million,
at the 16 March 2017 cut-off date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sufficient Credit Support: The class A notes have sufficient
credit enhancement
of 8.0% provided by lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI). The class
B notes have
sufficient credit enhancement of 2.0% provided by the class C
notes and LMI.
Pool Characteristics: The portfolio's weighted-average (WA)
seasoning is 28
months, with a WA unindexed loan/value ratio (LVR) of 59.8% and
WA indexed LVR
of 58.1%. The average obligor current loan size is AUD281,615;
investment loans
represent 25.6% of the pool by balance and interest-only loans
represent 19.8%.
LMI is present on 11.7% of the pool.
Sequential/Pro Rata Paydown: Interest is paid sequentially after
expenses
towards the class A notes, class B notes and then the class C
notes.
Reimbursement of losses is paid after the distribution of
interest to the class
B notes. Interest on the class B notes is subordinated if the
stated amount of
the note is, or ever has been, reduced to zero. Principal is
allocated pro rata
towards the class A and B notes, with the class B notes
receiving the class C
pro rata share if certain conditions are met.
Sufficient Liquidity Support: Liquidity support is provided via
excess spread,
principal draws and a liquidity facility initially sized at
0.75% of the
aggregate note balance at closing, with a facility floor of
0.075%. The
liquidity facility will amortise annually in line with the
reduction of the
outstanding pool balance, subject to the floor.
Strong Record: CBA has experience in mortgage lending and
servicing. It
originates loans through its nationwide branch network, mobile
sales force,
online and telephone sales operations and third-party mortgage
brokers. Arrears
of securitised Medallion transactions have generally tracked
in-line or below
Fitch's Dinkum Index for prime RMBS.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss
severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than
Fitch's base case
and are likely to result in a decline in credit enhancement and
remaining
loss-coverage levels available to the notes. Decreased credit
enhancement may
make certain note ratings susceptible to negative rating action,
depending on
the extent of the coverage decline. Hence, Fitch conducts
sensitivity analysis
of the ratings by stressing the transaction's initial base-case
assumptions.
Analysis of the foreclosure scenarios found that the ratings on
the class A and
B notes were not affected under Fitch's moderate or severe
foreclosure stress
(15% and 30% increase) scenarios.
The analysis of the recovery scenarios found that the ratings on
the class A and
B notes were not affected under Fitch's moderate or severe
recovery stress (15%
and 30% decrease) scenarios.
The analysis of Fitch's moderate combination stress of 15%
increase in
foreclosures and 15% decrease in recoveries found that the
ratings on the class
A and B notes were not affected. Under Fitch's severe
combination stress of 30%
increase in foreclosures and 30% decrease in recoveries, the
ratings on the
class A notes decreased to 'AA+sf' while the ratings on the
class B notes
decreased to 'BBB+sf''.
LMI is not required to support the ratings on the class A and B
notes due to the
level of credit support provided by the lower-ranking notes.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
"Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these RW&Es
to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed
in the Special
Report titled "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement
Mechanisms in Global
Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch reviewed the results of a third-party assessment conducted
on the asset
portfolio information, which indicated no adverse findings
material to the
rating analysis.
As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch reviewed a small
targeted sample of
CBA's origination files and found the information contained in
the reviewed
files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies
and practices
and the other information provided to the agency about the asset
portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
Loan-by-loan data provided by CBA as at 16 March 2017
Transaction documentation provided by King & Wood Mallesons, the
issuer's
counsel.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Chris Stankovski
Director
+612 8256 0341
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+612 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
