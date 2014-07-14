Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to MTF Valiant Trust 2014

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: MTF Valiant Trust 2014 here SYDNEY, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings and Outlooks to MTF Valiant Trust 2014, which is backed by New Zealand auto loan receivables, due July 2022. The final ratings are as follows: NZD176.4m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable NZD6.66m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable NZD5.84m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable NZD2.66m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable NZD2.5m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable NZD1.2m Class F notes: 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable NZD4.74m Seller notes: not rated The notes have been issued by Trustees Executors Limited in its capacity as trustee of MTF Valiant Trust 2014. MTF Valiant Trust 2014 is a legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust and security trust deed. As at 9 July 2014 (the cut-off date) the total collateral pool consisted of 19,210 auto loan receivables totalling approximately NZD198m, with an average obligor exposure of NZD10,952. The loan receivables, originated by Motor Trade Finances Ltd (MTF), are amortising principal and interest loans for both new (10%) and used (90%) vehicles. The transaction includes a revolving period of two years from closing that is contingent upon there being no stop origination events subsisting. During the two year period, loans may be substituted, subject to eligibility criteria, which includes a maximum exposure of NZD100,000 and a minimum pool yield threshold. The current maximum exposure is NZD94,941. KEY RATING DRIVERS Asset Performance: Historic net losses have been minimal due to the alignment of interests between MTF and the originating parties via a back to back loan agreement. Yield Support Mechanism: The weighted average yield generated by the cash balance held in the designated account, and the receivables pool must remain above 9% during the revolving period. This calculation is weighted by the remaining term of the contracts to ensure yield is maintained as the pool amortises. Following Fitch's cash flow analysis, it was confirmed that excess was available under all stressed scenarios tested. Pool Quality: Wide-ranging parameters manage the concentrations in the portfolio, which include (but are not limited to) controls on high-risk loans, contract size, geographic distribution, single-dealer and franchisee concentration, maximum obligor exposure and restrictions on non-standard motor vehicles. Stop Origination triggers: The revolving period does expose the note holders to additional risks with respect to a longer time horizon and portfolio asset quality. The revolving period is limited to two years from closing, unless stop origination triggers are met which include the abovementioned pool parameters and yield support levels along with, but not limited to, performance-based arrears, loss and charge-off stop origination triggers. Excess Spread: Once 30+ day arrears, averaged over the previous three-month period, exceed 3.5%, 50% of available excess will be allocated to the excess spread reserve. If a stop origination event subsists, 100% of available excess will be allocated to the excess spread reserve. If the ratings of any notes are less than that at closing, any proceeds held may be used to repay principal on the rated notes after covering income and loss shortfalls RATING SENSITIVITY Increases in the frequency of defaults could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case, which could result in negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings of MTF Valiant Trust 2014 to increased defaults and decreased recovery rates over the life of the transaction. Its analysis found that collectively, the ratings of the class A notes were susceptible to downgrades under all stress levels tested, while the class B and C notes remain susceptible under medium (25%) to severe (50%) default stress. The class D notes were impacted only after a severe increase in defaults while the class E and F notes remained steady under all default stresses. Only the class A and C notes were susceptible to downgrades, if recovery rates fall by at least 50%, while all other classes remained stable under all recovery rate stresses. Fitch's key rating drivers and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the corresponding new issue report entitled "MTF Valiant Trust 2014", published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms Contacts: Primary Analyst Spencer Wilson Associate Director +61 2 8256 0320 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst David Carroll Director +61 2 8256 0333 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director, +61 2 8256 0350 The source of information used to assess these ratings was MTF and their legal counsel, Bell Gully. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant information about the rated notes is public. Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 