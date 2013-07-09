Fitch Assigns Findus 'B-(EXP)' Rating; Proposed Senior Secured Notes 'B+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Findus PledgeCo S.a r.l (Findus) a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-(EXP)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned expected ratings of 'B+(EXP)'/'RR2' to the proposed 5.5-year non call-2.5 senior secured notes of a total equivalent of GBP410m to be issued in three tranches (GBP/EUR/SEK) by Findus Bondco S.A., a direct subsidiary of Findus, and guaranteed on a senior secured basis by Findus and certain subsidiaries. The expected IDR factors in the changed capital structure following the planned issue of the notes and also incorporates the creation of a new multi-currency of equivalent GBP60m super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) borrowed by Findus Loanco that matures six months prior to the bond maturity. Fitch would likely resolve and confirm the expected rating status in line with the expected rating following a successful implementation of the proposed capital structure. Moreover, the notes' final rating is subject to a review of the final documentation materially conforming to information already received by Fitch. Findus' inability to procure long-term refinancing prior to current debt maturities could result in negative rating action. Proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to refinance existing legacy of various senior term debt tranches in an aggregate amount of approximately GBP405m, prior to the original maturities between 2013 and 2016. The notes will benefit from guarantees of Findus and major subsidiaries representing approximately 100% of Findus' consolidated EBITDA and approximately 90% of Findus' assets and will be secured on a first ranking basis by a pledge over Findus and certain other guarantors, including first-priority security interests in the issuer's share capital and the guarantors (while enforcement proceeds are first allocated to super senior ranking liabilities inter alia). Fitch points out that the proposed notes allow for up to 50% of cumulative net income being paid-out as dividends. The super senior RCF in an amount of committed GBP60m plus the greater amount of GBP100m and an amount equal to 110% consolidated EBITDA of presently not committed super senior debt ranks ahead of the notes and its utilization is subject to a covenant test. The resulting total amount of prior ranking debt is permanent, as the existing super senior RCF can be replaced within the lifetime of the notes. Additionally, certain super senior hedging liabilities rank ahead of the notes at the level of the super senior RCF. Moreover, the notes documentation includes financial covenants that allow for Findus to re-leverage. The parent company may assume further debt provided that a fixed-charge cover test of 2.0x is met. Secured debt ranking equal to the notes may be incurred by the issuer of the notes if the consolidated senior secured debt/EBITDA ratio is below 4.1x. KEY RATING DRIVERS Long-term Refinancing The refinancing is aimed to replace and extend the group's amortising near-term loan maturities with a 5.5 year bullet maturity. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage at year-end 2013 and pro forma for the refinancing of above 7x remains high while FFO/fixed charge cover is only at 1.6x but Fitch expects leverage to improve gradually towards below 6x respectively with FFO fixed charge cover of up to 2x by year-end 2016 in line with the assigned ratings. Fitch has not treated any of the subordinated debt including Junior MidCo PEC, Senior Midco notes, Tracker PEC and On-loan PEC instruments as debt due to their equity alike characteristics, including either contractual or structural subordination, the absence of security and/or material independent enforcement rights, longer dated maturities, PIK for life. Resilient Food Consumption but Limited Growth Consumption of fast moving consumer goods is relatively resilient throughout the economic cycle albeit growth in mature, developed markets is limited. Findus' product innovation and effective marketing spend are key to ensure its product offering remains relevant to consumers in the context of changing economic conditions, consumer preferences, health concerns and fluctuations in food prices. The horse-meat issue that emerged in early 2013 and directly affected 0.9% of Findus product sales appears to have had minimal impact on the Findus brand and the group's overall financial performance so far. Portfolio Diversity Findus remains the market leader in its key markets of Norway, Sweden, Finland and France with high market shares in branded frozen food although we expect increasing private label penetration and competition from chilled food to continue putting pressure on Findus group's profit margins. In Southern Europe, revenue support spend will drive pricing pass through albeit with limited EBITDA upside until 2014. Findus' UK business remains low margin. While opportunities exist for management to extract further cost savings, intense competition in frozen and sector overcapacity issues in chilled will hamper any meaningful recovery in UK profitability. Cost savings, albeit limited, are expected to remain the key driver of profit growth. Volatility in Commodity Prices Sudden commodity price inflation in conjunction with greater sourcing volatility in food commodity markets will continue to challenge Findus. New management will need to demonstrate how to effectively compete against larger and more diversified branded players during periods of rising input costs through e.g. price increases as part of product reformulations. Findus needs to demonstrate its commitment to achieving a lean cost structure lending to greater profit stability and margin expansion bringing it more in line with close peers. Appropriate Liquidity Findus' liquidity is deemed adequate with an estimated GBP32m of cash and marketable securities on balance sheet post refinancing and access to an initially undrawn GBP60m (increased from GBP50m) super senior RCF. Moreover, the group's expected generation of annual cash flow from operations (CFO) in between GBP20m to GBP40m over the forecasted period should provide sufficient funding for the group's operating needs including working capital requirements and capex. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - Improvement in operating profitability and organic business growth evidenced by EBITDA margin improvement up to 9% and free cash flow margin of 3% or higher. - Further de-leveraging: FFO adjusted leverage to or below 5.5x on a sustained basis. - FFO fixed charge cover at 2x or above on a sustained basis. Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Negative organic revenue growth combined with continued and permanent reduction in operating profitability leading to EBITDA margin below 7% - Consecutive periods of negative cash flow leading to erosion in liquidity cushion - A sustained deterioration in FFO adjusted leverage to or above 7x - FFO fixed charge cover sustainably at 1.5x or below - Inability to procure long-term refinancing ahead of the existing debt maturities Expected Recovery for Creditors upon Default The senior secured notes' 'B+(EXP)'/'RR2' rating reflects Fitch's expectation of superior recoveries in the range of 71%-90% in case of default. The instrument rating is reflective of Findus' elevated FFO adjusted leverage above 7x and takes into account a GBP60m super senior RCF inter alia effectively ranking ahead of the bond. Driving these recovery expectations is an estimated post restructuring EBITDA at approximately GBP83m reflecting a hypothetical adverse scenario of depressed sales and compressed margins as a function of increased competition and commodity price volatility. This in combination with an estimated going concern multiple of 5x enterprise value/ EBITDA, results in a more favourable valuation than the agency's alternative estimation of a liquidation scenario. 