FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch assigns Gazprombank (Switzerland)'s CHF200m bonds 'BBB-' final rating
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch assigns Gazprombank (Switzerland)'s CHF200m bonds 'BBB-' final rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd.’s (GPBS) debut CHF200m senior unsecured bonds a final Long-term rating of ‘BBB-'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The bond rating is aligned with GPBS’s ‘BBB-’ Long-term IDR,which in turn reflects Fitch’s view of a high probability of support from its parent Gazprombank (BBB-/Stable), if needed (see “Fitch Assigns Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd. ‘BBB-’ IDR; Outlook Stable”, dated 15 July 2013, at www.fitchratings.com).

The bonds carry a fixed coupon rate of 2.375% payable annually and have a maturity date on 9 December 2016. Obligations under the bonds rank pari passu with GPBS’s other senior unsecured obligations, including all customer deposits of the bank.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The issue’s rating would likely change in tandem with GPBS’s Long-term IDR. GPBS’s ratings, which are unaffected, are as follows:

Long-term IDR ‘BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR ‘F3’

Support Rating ‘2’

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.