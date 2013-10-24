Fitch Assigns Guangzhou R&F Properties' Notes 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based homebuilder Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd's (R&F) USD senior unsecured notes due 2016, CNY senior unsecured notes due 2014 and USD senior unsecured bonds due 2020 final ratings of 'BB'. The 10.875% USD388m bond due 2016 and 7.0% CNY2.6bn notes due 2014 are issued by its subsidiary, Big Will Investments Limited (Big Will). Big Will has lent the gross proceeds from offering of the notes to R&F Properties (HK) Company Limited (R&F HK) in the form of an intercompany loan, of which payment of principal and interest is guaranteed by R&F. The 8.75% USD600m senior unsecured notes due 2020 are issued by its subsidiary, Caifu Holdings Limited. R&F is providing a keepwell deed and an equity interest purchase undertaking for the notes. Key provisions of the keepwell deed include R&F maintaining the positive net worth of Caifu and R&F HK, maintaining 100% shareholdings in R&F HK and Caifu, and maintaining sufficient liquidity to ensure timely payment for Caifu's obligations. Key provisions of the equity interest purchase undertaking include R&F repurchasing equity of the onshore assets from R&F HK for a consideration of no less than total debt of R&F HK, with the proceeds to be used to repay the offshore debt. Fitch Ratings has also assigned R&F a Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with a Positive Outlook and a local currency senior unsecured rating of 'BB'. On 11 October 2013, Fitch Ratings has assigned R&F's a Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR of 'BB' with a Positive Outlook and a foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Debt Maturing in 2014: The ratings are constrained by refinancing risk, with over CNY12.8bn of the debt maturing in 2014, including CNY8.1bn of bonds and CNY1.4bn of trust loans. The impending maturity may tie up short-term liquidity and curb growth. Superior Margins: Lower land costs and development of commercial projects have yielded stable and superior EBITDA margins of around 35% in the past three years. Fitch expects the margins to be maintained for the next two years due to sufficient land bank and low land costs. National Presence: R&F has a well-balanced nationwide land bank, of which 34% is located in first-tier cities and 63% is in second-tier cities in terms of GFA. There is no over-concentration in any one city and even Guangzhou, where R&F first established its business, only accounted for less than 25% of contracted sales in H113. The diversification helps reduce uncertainties inherent in local policies and local economies. Sustainable Asset Turnover: The company achieved over 1x of contracted sales/total debt over the past three years despite incurring substantial debt, even during challenging market conditions in H211 and H112. The ratio is expected to improve further in the next two years as debt is added at a slower pace and contracted sales growth accelerates. Diversified Funding Sources: The company benefits from diversified funding channels that ensure sufficient liquidity for financing development costs, land premium payments and debt obligations. R&F's leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, was at 49% at end-H113. While this is at the high-end of its 'BB'-rated peers, Fitch believes that the ratio is likely to trend down as the company increases its asset turnover in the next two years. Positive Outlook: R&F's credit ratings are likely to improve to be commensurate with a 'BB+' profile within the next 12 months if the company can refinance debt maturing in 2014 with long-term capital, and improve its asset turnover and leverage. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -Refinancing of bonds and trust loans maturing in 2014 with long-term capital -EBITDA margin sustained above 30% on a sustained basis -Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 40% -Contracted sales/gross debt sustained above 1.25x Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -Failure to meet the above guidelines over the next 12-18 months, which would lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Andy Chang Associate Director +852 2263 9914 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research "Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012 