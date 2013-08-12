RPT-Fitch assigns Guardrisk 'AA(zaf)' rating, placed on rating watch evolving

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has assigned South Africa-based Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited (Guardrisk Insurance) and Guardrisk Life Limited (Guardrisk Life) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of ‘AA(zaf)'. Fitch has also assigned Guardrisk Insurance’s Mauritius-based subsidiary Guardrisk International Limited PCC (GIL) an International IFS rating of ‘BBB’. Concurrently, Fitch has placed the ratings on Rating Watch Evolving. Fitch views Guardrisk Insurance, Guardrisk Life and GIL (together referred to as Guardrisk) as “core” to the Guardrisk group, as defined in the agency’s rating methodology.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect Guardrisk’s strong position in the South African insurance market through its dominant position in the cell captive business, its strong capital position based on Fitch’s assessment of risk-adjusted capitalisation, stable and consistent profitability, and conservative investment policy.

The Watch Evolving status reflects the uncertainty around Guardrisk’s future ownership as its ultimate parent, the Alexander Forbes Group, is pursuing expressions of interest from the market to potentially acquire Guardrisk.

Guardrisk’s cell captive structure includes a central promoter cell (Guardrisk promoter) and 245 cells as at March 2013. The cell arrangements entail Guardrisk entering into a contractual arrangement with a cell shareholder (usually a corporate entity), whereby Guardrisk commits to providing the insurance and financial management of the cell in exchange for a fee. Cell shareholders are usually enterprises that wish to self-insure their own risks (1st party cells) or their customers’ risks (3rd party cells) in a more capital efficient way without the cost and regulatory burden associated with establishing a fully-fledged insurance company.

Fitch analyses Guardrisk on two bases - firstly considering the Guardrisk promoter position only, including risks and rewards associated with business written through the promoter cell and services provided to the cells; and secondly by considering Guardrisk as one entity including the promoter and all business within the cells (the licence level).

Guardrisk is the leading provider of cell captive business in South Africa, reflected in a 54% market share at year-end 2012. Premium income has been growing rapidly in recent years with the group writing gross written premiums (GWP) of ZAR9.0bn in 2013 (2009: ZAR4.3bn). Guardrisk currently ranks fifth in the South African short-term insurance market based on 2012 reported GWP.

Fitch views positively the lack of volatility in the Guardrisk promoter profits. 93% of Guardrisk’s revenue is generated through management fees charged for the services provided within the cell captive structure (such as underwriting, access to insurance licences, reserving, asset management and risk management). Only a small proportion of revenue is generated from underwriting (3%) and investment income (4%). Fitch also recognises the effectiveness of Guardrisk’s oversight of the cell business, reflected in sub-100% combined ratios on the licence level over the past five years.

Fitch believes that Guardrisk is strongly capitalised based on regulatory requirements and the agency’s own risk-adjusted capital assessment. Regulatory solvency coverage for Guardrisk Insurance and Guardrisk Life on the licence level was 1.6x and 5.7x respectively at year-end 2013, well above the regulatory minimum of 1.0x.

Fitch views Guardrisk’s investment strategy as prudent. On the promoter and licence level, asset allocation guidelines allow only minimal exposure to equities. Individual cell shareholders can choose to take more investment risk provided that sufficient capital is held against it.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any change in ownership could lead to an immediate change of rating in either direction, depending on the credit profile of the new owner.

Fitch considers an upgrade of Guardrisk’s ratings under the existing ownership as unlikely in the near to medium term. However, triggers for an upgrade in the longer term include a continued expansion and development of Guardrisk’s operating profile, resulting in a meaningful increase in the company’s share of the South African non-life market, in combination with a sustained strong capital position.

A downgrade could result from a substantial, sustained deterioration in capitalisation, based on regulatory solvency ratios or Fitch’s internal capital assessment.