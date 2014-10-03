Fitch Assigns HoldIKKS S.A.S.'s Senior Secured Notes Final 'B+' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned HoldIKKS S.A.S.'s seven-year 6.750% senior secured notes a final rating of 'B+'/RR3. The notes have been issued to finance the acquisition of the IKKS Group (IKKS). Fitch has also assigned Financiere IKKS a final Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with a Stable Outlook and HoldIKKS S.A.S.'s super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) a final rating of 'BB-'/'RR2'. The assignment of the final ratings follows a review of final documentation which materially conforms to the information received at the time the agency assigned expected ratings, together with the completion of the security put in place (see "Fitch Assigns Financiere IKKS S.A.S. (IKKS) Expected IDR of 'B(EXP)'; Outlook Stable" dated 1 July 2014). The 'B' IDR reflects resilient business model of IKKS, with a mix of distribution channels, its well-entrenched position in the premium urban fashion niche and fairly high profitability in the industrial context. However, the IDR is constrained by the limited business scale with FY13 pro forma sales of EUR303.5m and a pro forma EBITDA of EUR62.3m. Depending on the pace of store roll out and like-for-like sales, especially in the challenging French market, credit metrics in FY14 could be worse than those expected for a 'B' rated credit in the sector if sales and FFO are lower than previously forecast. However, increased leverage could be mitigated by lower capex, given the issuer's flexibility to adjust its capital spend to the levels of new store openings. As Fitch expects the expansion plan to continue and drive de-leveraging, FFO adjusted leverage is still forecast to trend towards 6.5x by the end of FY15. Fitch continues to factor into the ratings the expected deleveraging as further expansion would be funded from internal cash flows. KEY RATING DRIVERS Moderate Organic Market Growth Forecast The global apparel market is highly heterogeneous in terms of growth prospects by country. Fitch expects low to moderate growth in developed countries (specifically low single-digit growth in Western Europe) which are IKKS's main markets. Growth is expected to be stronger in some emerging or international markets that IKKS plans to enter. Expansion and Diversification Drive Growth Despite low or even contracting development in selected market segments, IKKS has generally shown above-market growth, suggesting an expansion of its market share in a challenging trading environment. The majority of this growth has been supported by new store openings. Business Model Conducive to High Profitability IKKS has delivered stable operating profitability at high levels, despite the challenging market environment. The strong and stable margins have been supported by high cost variability given the combination of own and affiliate stores, outsourcing of the manufacturing processes, as well as a growing share of retail channel versus wholesale. As IKKS already operates at the upper end of the profit spectrum relative to close peers, Fitch expects limited upside for operating margins, considering potential unforeseen costs from its expansion plans. Growth Strategy with Execution Risk IKKS intends to expand domestically and abroad, mainly by developing new retail stores and the corner distribution channel whilst operating as a standalone entity within a highly leveraged capital structure. Fitch believes that the group's strategy will likely result in a sustained growth in sales and profits over time. However this strategy bears execution risk partly offset by the fact that planned capex would be funded by internally generated cash flow from operations. Sales Growth to Drive De-Leveraging With a high starting FFO adjusted leverage Fitch expects IKKS to show gradual organic de-leveraging to around 5.5x by 2017, a level more comfortable for the current trading level, led by sales and EBITDA expansion. The group has some seasonality in its working capital. Fitch expects working capital requirements to rise given the envisaged operational expansion. However, we note that IKKS has some flexibility regarding the timing of the capital spend. Focus on Corporate Governance IKKS has been sold by Group Zannier (founded by Roger Zannier and is currently controlled by his children). Group Zannier has used the proceeds to repay its long-term debt. Fitch expects that IKKS will maintain certain commercial relationships with its former parent and companies in which Mr. Roger Zannier has a direct or indirect interest, including but not limited to logistics and IT services. Fitch expects that these transactions will be conducted on an arm's length basis. Shareholder Contribution One-third of shareholder contribution (around 36% of acquisition value) is provided as a shareholder loan that is structurally and contractually subordinated to the RCF and senior secured notes, with all-PIK interest, longer maturity, no financial covenants, no event of default, no cross-default but with a cross-acceleration provision. In line with its treatment of shareholder loans, Fitch excludes this instrument from its leverage calculation. Above Average Recoveries The recovery rates for the debt instruments are based on Fitch's post-restructuring going concern estimate. Fitch applied a discount of 25% to the most up to date estimated annual EBITDA. A hypothetical future distressed valuation could be underpinned by additional business growth if the brand name is unimpaired. After applying a distressed EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.0x and customary restructuring charges, the rating and recovery for the super senior RCF would be in the 'BB-'/'RR2'' category (71%-90%) capped by the French jurisdiction. The rating and recovery for the EUR320m notes secured by share pledge over Financiere IKKS would fall in the 'B+'/'RR3' category (51%-70%), albeit at the low end, one notch higher than the IDR RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade or revision of the Outlook to Positive is unlikely in the short to medium term given the group's highly leveraged capital structure and the execution risk embedded in the future growth strategy. For any positive rating action to be considered Fitch would need evidence of a successfully implemented expansion, as demonstrated by: - FFO adjusted leverage sustainably below 5.0x. - FFO fixed charge cover above 2.2x on a sustainable basis. - FCF margin (after capex) sustainably above 5%. - EBITDA of at least EUR80m in combination with a successful business plan implementation leading to evidence of resilient profit margins. The IDR could be downgraded or the Outlook revised to Negative if: - IKKS fails to reduce FFO adjusted leverage below 6.5x by the end of 2015 or expects it to remain around this level. - FFO fixed charge cover sustainably below 1.8x. - Evidence of continuing decline in like for like sales and the EBITDA margin remaining sustainably below 20%. - Signs of adverse impact resulting from corporate governance issues. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Sufficient Liquidity Fitch expects the group to maintain sufficient liquidity and FFO fixed charge cover of around 2.0x. Contact: Principal Analyst Elena Stock Director +49 69 76 80 76 135 Supervisory Analyst Karsten Frankfurth Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 125 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 