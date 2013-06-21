RPT-Fitch assigns HypoCasso B.V. Dutch residential special servicer rating

(Repeat for additonal subscribers)

June 21 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned HypoCasso B.V. (HypoCasso) a Dutch Residential Mortgage Special Servicer Rating of ‘RSS2-', HypoCasso is a Netherlands-based residential special mortgage servicer, 100% owned by Stater Participations B.V. (Stater Nederland B.V.; ‘RPS1-’ is 100% owned by ABN AMRO (‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+')). The ratings take into consideration this financial support.

The special servicer rating reflects Stater’s effective use and leverage. This is particularly apparent in the solid technology systems that are supported by a robust IT infrastructure and dedicated team. HypoCasso additionally uses the same business continuity plan and disaster recovery plan as their shareholder. Furthermore the rating reflects the level of industry experience senior management has, which is comparable to peers. However, the senior management tenure within HypoCasso itself is still relatively short.

The ratings are further supported by HypoCasso’s ability to administer a residential mortgage portfolio and its ability to deliver improved performance of loans in arrears using the management strategies it has in place. Although the demonstrated performance looks positive, this is representative of a smaller portfolio size compared to peers.

Fitch notes that training hours for existing staff are higher than rated peers and significantly above the Fitch annual benchmark of 40 hours per staff. A structured training and development programme is in place, albeit leveraging via an external third party.

There is no internal audit practice at HypoCasso, as is the case for other rated peers in the Dutch market. However, this is partly mitigated by the corporate audit support provided by Stater and a developing risk management framework that is in place, including appropriate governance and monthly risk monitoring, controls and testing. Further mitigation is provided in the receipt of a satisfactory ISAE3402 type II report in November 2012.

Fitch used its servicer rating criteria to analyse the servicer’s operations and financial condition, including a comparison against similar Dutch servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is based on information provided to Fitch by HypoCasso.

As of 31 December 2012, HypoCasso’s residential servicing portfolio totalled EUR0.98bn consisting of 6,885 loans.