Fitch Assigns Initial 'A+' IDR to BNP Paribas Canada; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an initial 'A+' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to BNP Paribas Canada (BNPP Canada). A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Rating Action and Rationale - IDRs As a wholly owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas S.A., BNPP Canada's long- and short-term IDRs are linked to those of its parent company. BNP Paribas S.A. unconditionally guarantees all of the liabilities of BNPP Canada up to $6 billion (CAD). As such, BNPP Canada's ratings are equalized with its parent company's ratings at 'A+'. Key Ratings Drivers and Sensitivities - IDRs BNPP Canada's guarantee is driven by the unconditional guarantee of its parent company, BNP Paribas S.A. Any changes to the guarantee limiting its impact or balance sheet growth over the $6 billion limit could result in a negative rating action for BNPP Canada. Additionally, any change to the parent company's rating would result in a rating change to BNPP Canada's IDRs. Fitch has assigned the following ratings to BNP Paribas Canada: --Long-term IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR 'F1'.