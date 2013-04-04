Fitch Assigns JSC Russian Standard Bank's RUB Bonds 'B+' Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC Russian Standard Bank's (RSB) two RUB3bn senior unsecured fixed-rate exchange bond issues (BO-03 and BO-4 series), with a final maturity in February 2016, Long-term ratings of 'B+'. The notes have Recovery Ratings of 'RR4'. RSB has Long-term foreign and local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook, a National Long-term Rating of 'A-(rus)' with a Stable Outlook, a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B', a Viability Rating of 'b+', a Support Rating of '5', and a Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor'. For the most recent update on RSB see "Fitch Upgrades Two and Affirms Three Russian Consumer Finance Banks" dated 21 March 2013, which is available at www.fitchratings.com. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issues' ratings correspond to RSB's Long-term local currency IDR ('B+'/Stable). The latter factors in RSB's broad retail franchise, moderate level of credit losses, healthy profitability and adequate liquidity profile. At the same time RSB's Long-term local currency IDR remains constrained by weak capitalisation and risks relating to other shareholder assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES Downward pressure on RSB's Long-term IDRs, and consequently the issues' ratings, could stem from (i) a further material increase of contingent risks or weakening of capitalisation as a result of the ongoing shareholder acquisition; (ii) a significant liquidity squeeze; or (iii) significant asset quality deterioration, driven for example by a marked downturn of operating environment. The gradual rebuilding of the bank's capitalization, along with moderation of group risks could result in an upgrade of RSB's Long-term IDRs and the issue ratings. The debt ratings could also be downgraded in case of a further marked increase in the proportion of retail deposits in the bank's liabilities (62% of end-2012 liabilities), resulting in greater subordination of bondholders. In accordance with Russian legislation, retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. Contact Primary Analyst Dmitri Vasiliev Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.