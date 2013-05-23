RPT-Fitch Assigns JSC Russian Standard Bank's Subordinated Eurobonds 'B'(EXP) Rating

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Standard Bank’s (RSB; B+/Stable/b+) upcoming “new style” subordinated debt issue with write-off features a ‘B(EXP)’ expected rating. The issue has Recovery Rating of ‘RR5’. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

RSB’s “new style” Tier 2 subordinated debt issue has been rated one notch lower than the bank’s Viability Rating (VR). This includes (i) zero notches for additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch believes these instruments should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is very close to, the point of non-viability; and (ii) one notch for loss severity, (one notch, rather than two, as these issues will not be deeply subordinated, and will actually rank pari passu with “old style” subordinated debt in case of a bankruptcy).

The issue will have coupon/principal write-down features, which, in accordance with recently adopted Russian legislation, will be triggered in case (i) the bank’s core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreases below 2%; or (ii) bankruptcy prevention measures are introduced in respect to the bank by the Deposit Insurance Agency. The latter is possible as soon as a bank breaches any of its mandatory capital ratios or is in breach of certain other liquidity and capital requirements.

For more details on Fitch’s approach on rating subordinated debt issues of Russian banks see “Implementation of New Capital Rules in Russia: Moderately Positive, Unlikely to Lead to Rating Changes” dated 19 April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The issue’s rating is linked to the bank’s VR and would therefore likely be upgraded or downgraded following similar action on the VR.

Downward pressure on RSB’s VR, and consequently the issue’s ratings, could stem from (i) a further material increase of contingent risks or weakening of capitalisation as a result of the on-going shareholder acquisition of CEDC; (ii) a significant liquidity squeeze; or (iii) significant asset quality deterioration, driven for example by a marked downturn of operating environment.

The gradual rebuilding of the bank’s capitalization, along with moderation of group risks could result in an upgrade of RSB’s VR and the issue ratings. For more information on RSB’s rating sensitivities see “Fitch Upgrades Two and Affirms Three Russian Consumer Finance Banks” dated 21 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.