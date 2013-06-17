Fitch Assigns Kazakhstan's Sberbank Series 2 Bonds 'BBB-' Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Kazakhstan-based Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia's (SBK; BBB-/Stable; AA(kaz)/Stable) Series 2 senior unsecured bonds a Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB-' and National Long-term rating of 'AA(kaz)'. The Series 2 notes have been issued under the framework of the second KZT100bn note programme. The notes carry a fixed semi-annual coupon of 6.25% and mature in five years from the issuance date. KZT5.7bn bonds have been issued and listed on Kazakhstan's exchange. The bonds rank pari passu with other senior unsecured obligations of the bank except for retail deposits, which rank higher under Kazakhstan's banking law. SBK had KZT137bn retail deposits at end- Q113 (20% of its total IFRS liabilities at the same date). SBK, formerly Texakabank, was established in 1993 and was acquired by Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank; BBB/Stable) in 2007. SBK is the sixth-largest bank in Kazakhstan, focusing primarily on corporate business. Sberbank currently owns virtually 100% of SBK. KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT SBK's IDRs reflect Fitch's view of the high probability of support from the bank's owner, if needed. SBK's IDRs are one notch below those of the parent due to the cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship and the limited strategic importance for Sberbank. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT SBK's IDRs are likely to move in tandem with its parent bank's IDRs. The Stable Outlook reflects that on Sberbank. Downward pressure could arise from a prolonged delay in the provision of support, should it be required, or from a marked increase in Kazakh sovereign risk. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING SBK's 'b+' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's solid domestic franchise, track record of profitable operations, strong reported credit metrics, and reasonable capitalisation. At the same time, SBK's VR also considers the bank's exposure to some high risk large borrowers, and the recently rapid business growth. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR An upgrade of SBK's VR would require strengthening of its domestic franchise while maintaining healthy capital generation and asset quality. A sharp deterioration in asset quality and loss absorption capacity could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +7 495 956 7065 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Roman Kornev Associate Director +7 495 956 7016 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Evaluating Corporate Governance here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.