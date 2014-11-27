Fitch Assigns Kazkommertsbank's Local Bonds Final 'B'/'RR4' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Kazkommertsbank's (KKB) series 2 senior unsecured local currency bonds under the second bond issuance programme a final Long-term rating of 'B'. The issue's Recovery Rating is 'RR4'. The bank's other ratings are unaffected by the rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue's rating is aligned with KKB's Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'. KKB's ratings reflect the bank's weak asset quality and the potential need for further provisioning of its problem loans. However, the ratings also consider KKB's positive pre-impairment profit (net of accrued interest), moderate refinancing and liquidity risks, and the track record of significant debt repayments in a challenging environment. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to KKB's Long-term local currency IDR would impact the issue's ratings. The issue's volume is KZT60bn, it matures in five years and has an 8.4% coupon paid annually. KKB's other ratings are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B' Viability Rating: 'b' Support Rating: '5' Support Rating Floor: 'B-' Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B' Subordinated debt rating: 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR5' Contact: Primary Analyst Roman Kornev Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Konstantin Yakimovich Associate Director +7 495 956 9978 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, and 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 24 September 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.