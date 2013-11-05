RPT-Fitch assigns Korea's Kyobo Life IFS rating of 'A+'; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned South Korea-based Kyobo Life Insurance Co. Ltd (Kyobo Life) an Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS Rating) of ‘A+'. The Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating incorporates Kyobo Life’s strong market franchise, as well as its consistently sound financial fundamentals with stable profitability and manageable financial leverage. However, Kyobo Life faces challenges in developing new drivers of growth because the South Korean life insurance market is relatively mature and intensely competitive.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that Kyobo Life will maintain its healthy financial fundamentals, based on the company’s prudent management approach, which emphasizes bottom-line profitability.

Kyobo Life has an operating history of about 55 years and is the third-largest life insurer in Korea, with around 11% of market share by premiums as at the end of FY12 (ended 31 March 2013). The company is equipped with an extensive distribution network, which consisted of almost 20,000 agents spread over 735 branches. Its 13th month persistency ratio, at 79.8% for FY12, is in line with that of the industry.

The company’s operating performance has remained consistently profitable over the past five years. This is attributed to its stable mortality/morbidity experience and focus on bottom-line profitability. Kyobo Life’s regulatory Risk-Based Capitalisation (RBC) ratio is commensurate with its existing rating range. Its RBC ratio amounted to 258% at FY12, in excess of the regulatory minimum of 100%. Fitch expects the company to maintain a sound capital buffer in line with its business growth and credit profile.

Fitch views Kyobo Life’s financial leverage on a consolidated level at below 10% for FY12 as favourable for its current ‘A’ rating category. Kyobo Life does not issue any financial debt. The borrowings pertain mainly to its subsidiaries/affiliates and relate mainly to bank loans and borrowings. Any significant increase in leverage could impede Kyobo Life’s financial and operational flexibility at a consolidated level.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustaining its regulatory RBC ratio at above 350% (FY12: 258%), continued proactive management of its negative spread burden, and reduction of stock investments relative to its shareholders’ equity to less than 25% (FY12: 32.7%) for a prolonged period of time while maintaining its consistently strong profitability.

Conversely, key rating triggers for a downgrade include a weakening business franchise, deterioration in capitalisation with RBC ratio falling to below 200% on a prolonged basis, sharp decline in its financial performance, with for example, pre-tax return on assets consistently below 0.5% (FY12: 0.9%), and adjusted debt to total capital on a consolidated basis of consistently above 30% (FY12: 6.7%).