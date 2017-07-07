(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Lionbridge
Capital Co.,
Limited a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned the proposed senior unsecured notes to
be issued by New
Lion Bridge Co., Ltd. an expected rating of 'B(EXP)' with a
Recovery Rating of
'RR5'. New Lion Bridge is a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) set up
to issue the
offshore notes on behalf of Lionbridge Capital. The final rating
on the proposed
notes is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming
to information
already received.
Lionbridge Capital is an investment holding company incorporated
in Hong Kong in
2011. Bain Capital is the company's largest shareholder, with an
80% stake,
followed by Wisin Capital with 20%. Lionbridge Capital's wholly
owned
subsidiary, Lionbridge China, which was incorporated in 2012 and
headquartered
in Beijing, is the main operating subsidiary and accounted for
around 97% of the
group's assets. Lionbridge China provides truck leasing and
equipment finance in
China. Receivables from truck leasing and financing for medical,
manufacturing
and agricultural equipment accounted for 42% and 49% of total
lease receivables,
respectively.
Lionbridge Capital had total assets of around CNY9.5 billion at
end-2016
(including Lionbridge China's CNY9.2 billion).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR
Lionbridge Capital's 'B+' IDR reflects the group's credit
profile on a
consolidated basis, given the high integration between
Lionbridge Capital and
Lionbridge China and limited capital control restrictions on
funds flowing
between the two companies as Lionbridge China is a
foreign-funded leasing
company. The rating reflects the company's short operating
history, high
reliance on wholesale funding, weak profitability and higher
leverage than other
leasing companies rated by Fitch. The ratings also take into
account its focus
on the niche truck leasing market, its franchise within the
sector, as well as
the limited maturity gap between its receivables and debt, and
cash flow
generation of its leased assets.
Lionbridge Capital has been fine-tuning its business strategy
over its short
operating history. The company shifted its focus from equipment
finance to the
niche truck leasing sector, particularly to retail customers who
are mainly
freelance truck drivers working in the shipping and logistics
industry. The
credit profile of retail customers is traditionally weaker than
that of
corporate or institutional customers, but in this case, the
drivers' repayment
ability is supported by robust demand for their services, which
is driven by the
rapid growth of logistics support for the booming online
shopping industry. The
company has not yet experienced an economic downturn, so the
sustainability of
its business model is yet to be tested.
Receivables also benefit from a liquid secondary market for
trucks, which
supports the recovery process in case of lease defaults, with
the recovery rate
averaging 85%. In addition, the average term for Lionbridge
Capital's truck
lease is about two years, which underpins cash flow compared
with other leasing
companies.
As with other leasing companies, Lionbridge Capital is highly
reliant on
wholesale funding, which is more sensitive to market conditions.
In addition,
the company has high levels of encumbered assets and secured
debt, which limits
the flexibility of its funding and liquidity profile and may
reduce resources
available to make payments on its unsecured debt. The issuer has
sought to
diversify its sources of funding and access the Chinese domestic
bond market,
including issuing asset-backed securities (ABS) in China and a
five-year
yuan-denominated bond listed on the Shanghai Exchange in 2016.
Lionbridge Capital's total assets increased at CAGR of around
60% over
2014-2016, outpacing the increase in internal capital
generation. As a result,
the company's leverage, measured by its debt-to-tangible common
equity ratio,
rose to 5x at end-2016, which is higher than that of most of its
Fitch-rated
peers. The company's profitability is also low due to high
operating costs. We
expect the company's leverage to remain high given its expected
asset growth and
modest profitability.
Profitability is unlikely to improve significantly, even though
the company has
shifted towards higher-yielding truck leasing, because we expect
tighter market
liquidity conditions in China in 2017. This may raise funding
costs and we do
not expect the company's cost structure to improve substantially
in the short
term.
Fitch assesses the company's management quality, credit risk
systems and risk
control measures as adequate. However, the management quality
and stability, the
efficiency of its underwriting and risk control systems and the
sustainability
of its financial profile have yet to be proven in an economic
downturn.
Senior Notes and Recovery Rating
The proposed senior unsecured notes issued by New Lion Bridge
are guaranteed by
Lionbridge Capital and constitute general, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of Lionbridge Capital. The proceeds will be used to
refinance
existing debt, supplement working capital and for other general
corporate
purposes. The notes will rank pari passu with Lionbridge
Capital's other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations, and be subordinated to
secured debt of
Lionbridge Capital and all debt obligations of Lionbridge China.
The issuer also
has options to redeem and repurchase notes. If there is a change
of control
event, where Bain Capital's shareholding in Lionbridge Capital
drops to below a
certain level and the bond rating is downgraded, the issuer or
the guarantor
will be required to offer to purchase all the outstanding notes
above the face
value.
The notes are rated one notch below the company's Long-Term IDR,
with a Recovery
Rating of 'RR5', which reflects the below-average recovery
prospects. This is
because the debt issued by New Lion Bridge is structurally
subordinated to the
debt of Lionbridge China and recovery of Lionbridge Capital's
equity investment
in Lionbridge China will be limited in the event of liquidation
as all the
operating assets are on Lionbridge China's books.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR, Senior Notes and Recovery Rating
Positive rating action may arise if Lionbridge Capital can
demonstrate the
sustainability of its business model and financial profile
through business
cycles, as well as its ability to consolidate its franchise in
the niche truck
leasing market. Improvement in the company's funding and
liquidity profile,
including securing a stable funding pool, strengthening its
liquidity reserve
and further closing the maturity gap between its lease
receivables and debt
could result in a rating upgrade.
Negative rating actions may result if the company's liquidity
and funding
profile and cash flow deteriorate to the extent that the
negative maturity gap
between its lease receivables and debt widen significantly. A
substantial shift
in its business model, increased risk appetite or a severe
capital market
dislocation that disrupts the company's funding could lead to a
downgrade.
The rating on the notes is sensitive to the same factors that
drive Lionbridge
Capital's IDR as it is the guarantor. In addition, the ratings
on the notes
would be sensitive to changes in the Recovery Rating, which
depends on the size
of the issuance relative to the guarantor's unencumbered assets
and the
underlying quality of these assets.
The note rating will also depend on how Lionbridge Capital
downstreams the
proceeds to Lionbridge China. Any change in the mix of debt and
shareholder
loans at Lionbridge China that is materially different from our
expectations and
that reduces the recovery rate significantly will cause a rating
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Katie Chen
Director
+886 2 8175 7614
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13/F
205 Tun Hwa North Road
Taipei 105, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Shirley Hsu
Associate Director
+886 2 81757606
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 30 June 2017 and 6 July 2017
