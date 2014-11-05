Fitch Assigns Lloyd's Subordinated Debt 'A-' Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Society of Lloyd's (Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of A+/Stable) issue of subordinated debt securities of GBP500m a final rating of 'A-'. The notes are rated two notches below the Society of Lloyd's IDR of 'A+' to reflect their subordination and loss absorption features, in line with Fitch's notching criteria. The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the bond issue and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 15 October 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS The securities have a 10-year bullet maturity and pay a fixed coupon of 4.75% annually. The scheduled maturity date is 30 October 2024. The notes include interest deferral features, which will be triggered if regulatory solvency is at risk. The subordinated bond has been structured to qualify as Lower Tier 2 capital under current UK regulations and to count as Tier 2 capital under Solvency II. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is classified as 100% capital within Fitch's own capital assessment and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations. Net proceeds are being used to redeem the Society of Lloyd's EUR300m 5.625 % fixed-/floating- rate subordinated notes due 2024 (outstanding amount of EUR214m), which Lloyd's has called for redemption. The remaining proceeds could be deployed for the refinancing of its GBP300m subordinated notes due 2025 (GBP153m outstanding), strategic initiatives and additional financial flexibility under Solvency II. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near- to medium-term, as credit metrics are not expected to strengthen significantly over the next 12- 24 months. A downgrade may occur if the normalised combined ratio remains above 97% (2013: 86.8%) or if leverage, as measured by net premiums written to equity, rises above 1.2x (2013: 0.9x). Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.