UPDATE 1-Fitch Assigns MTN Group Limited 'BBB' Rating

June 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned MTN Group Limited a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating of ‘BBB’, Stable Outlook.

Key Rating Drivers:

Strong Market position:

The ratings reflect MTN’s leading market position in most of the markets in which it operates. The strong position allows the group to secure the high-revenue subscribers and generate the cash flow necessary to re-invest in network quality and value-added products such as mobile banking.

Adequate Financial Flexibility:

Fitch expects MTN’s funds from operations (FFO) lease-adjusted leverage to trend at or below 1.5x over the short to medium term. In addition, we also project pre-dividend free cash flow to sales to improve following two years of network investment in Nigeria and trending higher than 8% over the short to medium term. This provides MTN with an adequate level of financial flexibility to enable the group to spend on network quality and coverage and thus retain its all-important leading market shares.

Country Risk:

MTN’s business risk profile is heightened through its operational exposure to non-investment grade countries. In particular the group’s largest contributor of cash flow is Nigeria (‘BB-'/Stable), which comprises 38% of consolidated EBITDA. While such countries typically have solid mobile prospects given low mobile penetration rates and non-existent fixed line infrastructure, the operations are susceptible to political instability and unpredictable regulatory authorities.

South African Markets Maturing:

With mobile penetration rates in South Africa now well in excess of 100% in addition to intensifying competition, the slowdown in the group’s South African operations will place increasing reliance on cash flow growth from non-South African operations to service debt at the Holding Company (HoldCo) level. Fitch expect some in-market consolidation to occur in markets such as South Africa, but also across the continent, over the next three years. However, given the uncertain timing, we will treat this M&A risk on an event basis.

Structural Subordination:

Fitch accepts that borrowing locally in African markets not only provides a currency hedge against locally generated cash flow, but also makes strategic sense from a group funding perspective. However, Fitch highlights that with respect to the bondholders of MTN’s South African debt, the cash flows from the group’s non-South African operations are structurally subordinated given that MTN raises its funding on a non-recourse basis to HoldCo (MTN recently raised an additional USD1.8bn in debt facilities on a non-recourse basis to fund capex in Nigeria). However, we take comfort from the fact that MTN has historically been successful in circulating cash to the Holdco. Currently the ratio of HoldCo gross debt to available upstreamed cash is much more conservative than the consolidated leverage metric but this ratio may deteriorate with further issuance of holding company debt.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

A tighter group financial policy

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

FFO lease-adjusted leverage sustained above 1.5x.

Pre-dividend free cash flow falling below 8% on a sustained basis