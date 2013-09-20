Fitch Assigns National RMBS Trust 2011-2s Class A1-R Final Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned National RMBS Trust 2011-2s Class A1-R mortgage-backed floating-rate notes a final rating. The rating is as follows: AUD390.5m Class A1-R notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. The Class A1-R notes are being issued to refinance the Class A1 notes. The Class A1 notes were originally issued in September 2011 as part of an AUD1.5bn RMBS issue by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB, AA-/Stable). The refinance of the Class A1 notes was contemplated in the original issuance and is detailed in the Fitch new issue report dated 28 September 2011. The transaction continues to perform in line with Fitch's expectations at origination. The Class A2 notes have paid down since issuance from AUD1,005m to the current AUD430.5m, while credit enhancement to the Class A notes has built to 11.3% from 7.0% at issuance. Ratings for the remaining notes are unchanged as follows (balances as at 13 September 2013): AUD430.5m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD75m Class B notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD30m Class C notes: NR. The notes are issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of the National RMBS Trust 2011-2. The transaction is a legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust deed. KEY RATING DRIVERS The final 'AAAsf' Long-Term Ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A1-R and A2 notes are supported by: the quality of the collateral; the 11.3% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B and C notes; the lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) policies; the liquidity facility, which is equivalent to 1.6% of the total principal outstanding amount of the loan collateral; and NAB's mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities. The weighted-average (WA) seasoning of the portfolio as at 13 September 2013 was 43.5 months, with a WA loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 53.1%, with investment loans comprising 13.0% of the pool by balance, compared to 20.7 months, 57.3% and 14.0% respectively at issuance. Arrears greater than 30 days past due were 0.26% of the outstanding balance of notes as at 13 September 2013, well below Fitch's Prime Dinkum Index of 1.48% as at March 2013. NAB's conforming mortgage loans have consistently performed in line with the rest of the market. NAB has provided Fitch with a comprehensive set of data and performance reporting, which includes a majority of data fields generally used in the agency's analysis of prime residential mortgages. Borrower debt-to-income and self-employed data was not available for loans in this data set. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative rating action may result from unexpected decreases in residential property values, increases in the frequency of foreclosures, and loss severity on defaulted mortgages resulting in losses higher than Fitch's base case. Fitch's initial rating drivers and rating sensitivities analysis are discussed in the new issue report entitled "National RMBS Trust 2011-2", available on www.fitchratings.com. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms. Contacts: Primary Analyst Anthea Clark Associate Director +61 2 8256 0379 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000. Secondary Analyst David Carroll Director +61 2 8256 0333 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 The source of information used to assess these ratings was National Australia Bank Limited and their legal counsel, King and Wood Mallesons. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant information about the rated notes is public. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 24 May 2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria", dated 1 August 2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia", dated 1 August 2013; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds", dated 13 May 2013; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum", dated 13 May 2013; and "Global Criteria for Lender's Mortgage Insurance in RMBS", dated 1 August 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 