Fitch Assigns New Look 'B-' IDR; Senior Secured Notes 'B(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New Look Retail Group Limited (New Look) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned New Look's planned GBP800m senior secured notes an expected senior secured rating of 'B(EXP)'/'RR3'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch. The 'B-' IDR reflects the aggressiveness of the proposed recapitalisation. However, this is offset by New Look's established market leadership in the UK, favourable medium-term industry trends and improving operating performance in recent quarters. From a business risk standpoint, Fitch views New Look as possessing a number of company-specific traits consistent with a higher rating. However, the company's financial profile and limited expected de-leveraging potential, is more in line with a low-rated 'B' issuer and is viewed as a constraining factor for New Look's ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Established Market Position Fitch considers New Look's high fashion content and value proposition as differentiating factors compared with its immediate peer group. This has resulted in a strong brand position in the UK value clothing segment which is benefiting from a long-term structural change, largely driven by increased acceptance of value retail brands. New Look is further supported by the multi-channel offering comprising 1,141 owned and franchised stores worldwide (590 owned stores in the UK) and a fast-growing e-commerce and mobile-commerce presence. These company-specific traits justify a high 'B'/low 'BB' rating category but the rating is constrained by the company's heavy reliance on the UK market. E-Commerce Expansion New Look has set a three-year plan to improve EBITDA back to the highs of FY10 (GBP249m) to GBP280m by FY16. However, the mix of EBITDA is fundamentally different with the share of UK retail profit expected to contribute to less than 60% of group EBITDA by FY16 (FY13:80%) and the e-commerce division expected to generate over 60% of the growth in group EBITDA from FY13 (from 9% of group EBITDA in FY13 to 16% by FY16). Fitch views management's growth assumption as reasonable based on current trends and results achieved in recent periods. More broadly, these expectations are consistent with industry trends as online retailing is expected to grow at 15.1% (CAGR) from 2012 to 2016. Subdued UK Consumer Environment Although New Look plans to increase its overseas exposure, its UK division remains a major part of its business, contributing 71% of group revenue and 88% of group EBITDA in FY12. The UK consumer environment remains subdued as unemployment is still high, household incomes remain squeezed while real wage continues to fall. As a result, competition among clothing retailers is very high with promotions and discounting being the new norm in the industry. Improving Operating Performance Despite the strong brand franchise, operating performance in recent years has been affected by several factors, both internal and external. This includes a one-off event with the departure of 40% of its key buyers when New Look moved its headquarters from Weymouth to London. As a result, there was inconsistent ranging, pricing and quality in its products, which led to increased markdowns and depressed profitability in FY11 and FY12. The poor operating performance has since reversed, as evidenced by its latest actual LTM December 2012 results. Fitch expects the UK retail sector to remain under pressure driven by weak consumer confidence and above-average supply chain inflation. In FY13, Fitch expects sales to increase by 1.8% (FY12: -0.9%) and EBITDA margin to improve to 12.5% (FY12: 9.6%). Further gradual improvement in profitability is factored in thereafter. Aggressive Financial Profile Fitch characterises New Look's financial profile as aggressive. This is prompted by the partial refinancing of the Holdco PIK loan with additional debt issued at the Opco level, which justifies the 'B-' IDR despite the extended debt maturity profile. In addition, Fitch has included the expected obligations under the new PIK facility in its calculation of leverage metrics. Several characteristics that support this approach include the large size of the remaining PIK obligation relative to the overall debt of the group, transferability of rights and obligations, option to pay interest in cash, and guarantees from operating subsidiaries within the restricted group. Fitch projects FFO-adjusted net leverage to increase to around 7.1x (cash-pay FFO-adjusted net leverage of 6.0x) by FYE14 (March 2014). In Fitch's definition of FFO-adjusted net leverage (including PIK), this is weak relative to the 'B' median for the sector at 6.0x. FFO fixed charge cover (including cash interest and rents) is equally considered weak at 1.5x. Senior Secured Notes Rating The 'B(EXP)'/'RR3(EXP)' senior secured rating reflects Fitch's expectations that the enterprise value of the company - and resulting recovery for its creditors - will be maximised in a restructuring (going concern approach) rather than a liquidation due to the relatively asset-light nature of the business. Furthermore, a default scenario would likely be triggered by unsustainable financial leverage, possibly as a result of increasingly weak consumer spending or poor acceptance of the company's product roll-outs. As such, Fitch has applied a 25% discount to expected FYE13 EBITDA and believes a distressed multiple of 5.0x is appropriate. This results in above-average expected recoveries (51%-70%) for senior secured note holders in the event of default and hence a rating for the planned notes at 'B' one notch above New Look's IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage (including PIK) consistently below and expected to be sustained below 6.5x - FFO fixed charge cover (including cash interest and rents) consistently above 1.7x - 2.0x - EBITDA margins at or above 15% driven by core business improvement Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage (including PIK) consistently above 8.5x - FFO fixed charge cover (including cash interest and rents) consistently below 1.2x - EBITDA margins below 10% - Inability to maintain positive free cash flow delaying deleveraging potential Contact: Principal Analyst Bryant Bedwell Associate Director +44 20 3530 1581 Supervisory Analyst Ching Mei Chia Director +44 20 3530 1068 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 20 3530 1079 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.