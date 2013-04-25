RPT-Fitch assigns Nomos's eurobond final 'BB' rating; on RWN

April 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Nomos Capital plc’s issue of 7.25% USD500m five-year limited recourse notes a final Long-term rating of ‘BB’. Simultaneously Fitch has put the issue’s rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) mirroring that on the bank’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR).

The bonds bear a fixed coupon rate and are due on 25 April 2018. They are to be used solely to finance a loan to Nomos Bank (‘BB’/RWN). Nomos Capital plc, an Ireland-based company, will only pay noteholders amounts (principal and interest) received from Nomos under the loan agreement.

The claims under the loan agreement will rank at least equally with the claims of other senior unsecured and unsubordinated creditors of Nomos, save those preferred by relevant Russian legislation. Under Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-2012, retail depositors accounted for around 13% of Nomos’s standalone non-equity funding, according to Russian Accounting Standards financial accounts.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating of the notes is aligned with Nomos’s Long-term foreign currency IDR. The latter is driven by the bank’s sound performance, low level of non-performing loans and currently reasonable capital and liquidity positions. However, it also considers the substantial volumes of related party and relationship lending, and significant funding dependence on rather lumpy corporate deposits and wholesale markets.

The RWN reflects Fitch’s expectation that Nomos’s Long-term IDR, and consequently the issue rating, is likely to be downgraded following the consolidation by Otkritie Financial Corporation (OFC) of a majority stake in the bank (see ‘Fitch Places Nomos on RWN, Rates Otkrytie Bank ‘B’/RWP’ dated 7 September 2012 at fitchratings.com).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any changes to Nomos’s Long-term foreign currency IDR would also impact the rating of the notes. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Nomos’s IDRs once OFC completes the acquisition of a majority stake. Fitch has been informed that the legal closing of transactions to acquire a majority stake should take place within a couple of months, subject to regulatory approvals. OFC representatives already comprise a majority of Nomos’s board of directors.

In resolving the RWN, Fitch will consider recent developments in the financial metrics of both Nomos and the broader OFC, and in particular will review the impact of the Nomos acquisition on group leverage and the bank’s strategy. Given Nomos’s standalone credit strengths and the relative size of Nomos and OFC (the latter’s consolidated assets are equal to about one-quarter of those of Nomos), Fitch anticipates that any downgrade of Nomos’s Long-term IDR will probably be limited to one notch, to ‘BB-'.

At end-2012, Nomos, together with its subsidiary Khanty-Manskiyskiy Bank, was the second-largest privately-owned banking group in Russia.

Nomos’s ratings are as follows:

Long-Term foreign currency IDR: ‘BB’; RWN

Short-Term foreign currency IDR: ‘B’

Local currency Long-Term IDR: ‘BB’; RWN

Viability Rating: ‘bb’; RWN

Support Rating: ‘4’

Support Rating Floor: ‘B’

National Long-term rating: ‘AA-(rus)'; RWN

Senior unsecured debt: ‘BB’; RWN

Senior unsecured local debt: ‘AA-(rus)'; RWN

Subordinated debt: ‘BB-'; RWN