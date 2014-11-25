Fitch Assigns NORD/LB CFB's Senior Unsecured Notes 'A' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned NORD/LB COVERED FINANCE BANK S.A.'s (NORD/LB CFB; A/Negative/F1) senior unsecured notes (ISINs: XS1127599568 and XS1127599725) a 'A' Long-term rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes' ratings are equalised with NORD/LB CFB's Long-term IDR, which in turn is equalised with the ratings of the bank's ultimate owner Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NORD/LB; A/Negative/F1). Fitch understands that NORD/LB CFB will be merged with its direct owner NORD/LB Luxembourg S.A. (not rated) in 1H15 (see "Fitch Affirms NORD/LB Covered Finance Bank SA's IDRs on Merger Announcement", dated 15 October 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). The Long- and Short-term IDRs of NORD/LB CFB are driven by Fitch's view of the extremely high likelihood of support from the bank's ultimate owner, NORD/LB, via NORD/LB Luxembourg. NORD/LB CFB's ratings are equalised with those of NORD/LB due to the high degree of integration between the two entities. The bank forms less than 5% of NORD/LB's assets but is an important part of the group's capital market activities and is fully integrated into group processes. In addition, NORD/LB CFB benefits from public declarations from both NORD/LB and NORD/LB Luxembourg ensuring that NORD/LB CFB will meet its obligations. While the public declarations do not comment explicitly on support and timeliness, Fitch believes that support, if needed, would be forthcoming in a timely manner. The Long-term IDR of NORD/LB is driven by Fitch's expectation that support from the State of Lower Saxony (AAA/Stable) would be extremely likely if required, meaning that NORD/LB CFB's ratings and NORD/LB Luxembourg's creditworthiness are ultimately linked to the creditworthiness of Lower Saxony. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' ratings are equalised with NORD/LB CFB's Long-term IDR and therefore subject to the same sensitivities. The Negative Outlook on NORD/LB CFB's Long-term IDR is driven by that on NORD/LB's. We expect to downgrade NORD/LB's IDRs - as well as those of NORD/LB CFB - by up to two notches due to the forthcoming change from sovereign to institutional support in 1H15. NORD/LB CFB's ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the willingness or propensity of NORD/LB to support the bank. This would arise, for instance, from a change in NORD/LB CFB's ownership or support structure, or a weakening of integration with NORD/LB. Fitch believes that such changes are unlikely in the medium term. The bank's IDRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around owner's support, specifically a downgrade of Germany or the state of Lower Saxony, or a change in the terms of the state guarantees. Fitch does not consider any of these scenarios likely in the foreseeable future. Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Schneider Director +49 69 768 076 242 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Krista Davies Associate Director +44 20 3530 1579 Committee Chairperson Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.