Fitch assigns Orange Lion 2013-9 RMBS B.V. final ratings

March 8 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Orange Lion 2013-9 RMBS B.V.’s notes final ratings, as follows: EUR1,365,000,000 Class A: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable EUR64,970,000 Class B: ‘NRsf’ EUR42,900,000 Class C: ‘NRsf’ The credit enhancement for the class A note at 7.5% is provided by the subordination of the class B note (4.5%) and a non-amortising reserve fund of 3% which was fully funded at closing. KEY RATING DRIVERS Seasoned Portfolio: The underlying portfolio consists of seasoned prime Dutch residential mortgage loans, with characteristics in line with Fitch-rated Dutch RMBS transactions. Credit to National Mortgage Guarantee Scheme (NHG): Fitch gave credit to the 28.5% NHG loans in the pool in accordance with its Dutch mortgage criteria. Fitch also reviewed the transaction without giving any credit to the NHG loans and found the ratings to be identical. Basis Swap: ING Bank N.V. (ING ‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+') provides an interest rate swap which will provide a certain degree of liquidity and credit support in the transaction in addition to covering senior fees. Counterparty Exposure: The transaction relies strongly on the creditworthiness of ING, which will fulfil most of the key roles. RATING SENSITIVITIES Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch’s base case expectations, which in turn may result in potential rating actions on the notes. Fitch’s analysis revealed that a 30% increase in the weighted average foreclosure frequency along with a 30% decrease in the weighted average recovery rate would result in a two category downgrade of the class A notes’ ‘AAAsf’ rating. More detailed model implied ratings sensitivity can be found in the new issue report which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. For its ratings analysis, Fitch received a data template with all fields fully completed. Fitch reviewed the results of an agreed-upon procedures report (AUP) conducted on the portfolio. The AUP contained no material errors which would affect Fitch’s ratings analysis. The agency also received loan level historical data on repossessed cases. Analysis of this data indicated that the quick sale adjustment (QSA) for auction and private sale cases was slightly higher than Fitch’s base case assumption of 25%. Fitch increased its QSA assumptions to reflect this. To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled ‘EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria’, dated June 2012, ‘EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands’ and ‘EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - NHG-Backed’, both dated June 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.