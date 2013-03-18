RPT-Fitch assigns Oschadbank's Eurobond final 'B'/'RR4' ratings

March 18 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has assigned SSB No.1 PLC’s USD500m issue of fixed-rate limited recourse notes a final Long-term rating of ‘B’ and a Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’. The issue has a maturity date of 20 March 2018 and a coupon rate of 8.875%. The notes are being used solely for financing a US dollar-denominated loan to Ukraine-based JSC State Savings Bank of Ukraine (Oschadbank; Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings ‘B’/Stable). For key rating drivers, rating sensitivities and further details on the issue, please see ”Fitch Rates Oschadbank’s Upcoming Eurobond at ‘B(EXP)'/‘RR4’', dated 7 March 2013 available at www.fitchratings.com. The loan agreement contains a set of covenants, including ones which limit disposals and mergers and transactions with affiliates. Oschadbank and its banking subsidiaries also commit to comply with any capital adequacy ratio requirements set by the National Bank of Ukraine (minimum capital adequacy ratio is currently 10%). According to the terms of the loan agreement, the bank may be restricted from making certain payments and distributions under some circumstances; a cross-default is triggered if overdue indebtedness of Oschadbank or any of its subsidiaries exceeds USD10m. Oschadbank shall redeem the notes if Ukraine, directly or indirectly, ceases to own, at least 51% of Oschadbank’s capital stock and if such an event results in a downgrade of Oschadbank’s ratings.