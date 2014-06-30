RPT-Fitch Assigns Paragon Mortgages (No. 20) plc Expected Ratings

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 30 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Paragon Mortgages (No.20) plc’s notes expected ratings, as follows:

Class A: ‘AAAsf(EXP)', Outlook Stable

Class B: ‘AA-sf(EXP)', Outlook Stable

Class D: Not rated

The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The transaction is a securitisation of UK prime buy-to-let (BTL) loans originated by Paragon Mortgages (2010) Limited (Paragon) (98.9%) and BTL mortgages acquired by Idem Capital Securities Limited (Idem) (1.1%) a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Group plc.

The ratings reflect the credit enhancement available for each class of rated notes. Credit enhancement for the class A notes is 8.8%, provided by the subordination of the class B notes (6.75%), the unrated class D notes (2%), the reserve fund excess amount (0.06%), and excess spread.

The issuer has established a non-amortising first loss fund at closing of 3% of the initial total collateral balance to provide cover for interest shortfalls and principal losses. This can step up to 4% of the initial total collateral balance if 60+ days arrears exceed 3% of the outstanding note balance or if cumulative losses exceed 2%.

32.4% of the loans are currently in the Paragon Mortgages (No.16) plc transaction and have performed strongly, with low arrears. The pool is well-seasoned, at over 32 months and Fitch factored the strong performance into in its analysis.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fully Buy-to-Let Portfolio: The portfolio consists entirely of BTL loans and Fitch continues to stress the portfolio’s default rates beyond those of a prime owner-occupier portfolio at all rating levels, despite the historically lower arrears of past Paragon deals. A higher default probability was assumed for Idem loans as they were acquired from a specialist originator and originated at the peak of the market (2007).

High Prepayments Modelled: PM16 has had a high conditional prepayment rate (CPR), above Fitch’s typical high CPR stress. PM16 loans feature a mandatory switch from interest-only to repayment after a specified period. This provides an incentive for the borrower to refinance. The high CPR scenario is the most stressful, and is therefore a key rating driver. Fitch has modelled the transaction to withstand a 30% CPR stress for the first two years.

Paragon Transactions Performing Well: RMBS transactions with loans originated by Paragon have historically performed strongly, with low arrears and defaults. Fitch considers the good performance favourably, and has factored this into its analysis (see Performance Analytics below for further details).

Unrated Originator and Sellers: The originator and sellers are not rated entities and as such may have limited resources available to repurchase any mortgages in the event of a breach of Reps and Warranties (RW) given to the Issuer. Whilst Fitch considers this a weakness, there are a number of mitigating factors that make the likelihood of a RW breach remote (see Page 4 of presale report).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch’s base case expectations, which in turn may result in rating actions on the notes. Fitch’s analysis revealed that a 30% increase in the weighted average (WA) foreclosure frequency along with a 30% decrease in the WA recovery rate would result in a model-implied downgrade of the class A notes to ‘AA-sf’.

More detailed model implied ratings sensitivity can be found in the new issue report which is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Paragon provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template, cumulative loan book losses, and 90+ days arrears data. Fitch considers that the data available for the analysis is of sound quality.

Fitch was provided with data on loans repossessed by Paragon between 2001 and 2013 to determine the originator’s experienced loss severity rate and quick sale adjustment (QSA). The QSA, calculated using the repossession data provided by the originators, was 32% for the Paragon loans. As the QSA figures are higher than Fitch’s criteria assumption of 30%, Fitch has increased the assumptions for the QSA to 36% for the Paragon portion of the pool.

Fitch reviewed the results of an agreed-upon procedures report, which was conducted by Deloitte. Fitch did not make any additional adjustments to its analysis as a result of this report.

The rating triggers for the issuer account bank, qualified investments, collection account bank and derivative counterparties in the transaction documents have specific reference to Fitch criteria, which creates a degree of uncertainty regarding future counterparty arrangements.

To analyse the credit enhancement levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model ResiEMEA. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.

A comparison of the transaction’s Representations, Warranties & Enforcement Mechanisms to those typical for that asset class is available by accessing the appendix that accompanies the new issue report (see “Paragon Mortgages (No.20) Plc - Appendix”, at www.fitchratings.com).

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Paragon Mortgages (No. 20) plc

