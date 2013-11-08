RPT-Fitch assigns Petercam Equities Europe sustainable 'strong' fund quality rating

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Petercam Equities Europe Sustainable, a fund managed by Petercam Institutional Asset Management (Petercam IAM), a ‘Strong’ Fund Quality Rating.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ‘Strong’ rating reflects the fund’s disciplined investment approach which is supported by in-depth research and portfolio management resources.

FUND PRESENTATION

Petercam Equities Europe Sustainable is a UCITS IV-compliant Belgium SICAV with EUR56m of assets as of end-September 2013, investing in European equities, according to socially responsible investment (SRI) or environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The portfolio of around 45 stocks has a growth mid-cap bias but no sectorial bias.

INVESTMENT PROCESS

The fund’s active, long-term investment approach is primarily based on bottom-up fundamental stock-picking and also incorporates top-down thematic views. The eligible universe of around 250 stocks results from a filtering process using third party and proprietary SRI-ESG scoring factors, seen as determinants to sustainable growth. Portfolio construction is not constrained by the fund’s benchmark (MSCI Europe Net Return Index), although risk guidelines limit deviation from the benchmark.

RESOURCES

A group of three seasoned portfolio managers (PM), including Petercam’s equity CIO, makes investment decisions by consensus. Stock research is conducted by a dedicated equity analyst team of nine, specialised by sector. An independent investment risk team of six oversees and challenges PM’s decisions, making full use of third-party risk analytics. Petercam IAM has outsourced its middle office and IT functions to Lombard Odier since 2012.

TRACK RECORD

Launched in December 2002, the fund is a median performer in the European equity category and lags its benchmark by a cumulative 7% over three years as at end-October 2013. The lower weight given to mid-caps stocks under a sustainable approach explains the difference with Petercam Equities Europe.

FUND MANAGER

Petercam IAM is wholly owned by Petercam SA, which was founded in 1968 and 70% of the equity is owned by 13 partners. It had EUR13.6bn assets under management (AUM) as at June 2013, with 35.5% invested in European equities. The company’s historical focus has been in European assets and investors.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch’s guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade of the rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural deterioration in the fund’s performance or departure of key investment professionals.

Fitch’s Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch’s experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch’s Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund’s key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager’s investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund’s operational infrastructure.

For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Petercam Equities Europe Sustainable

here