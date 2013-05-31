RPT-Fitch Assigns Phedina Hypotheken 2013-I B.V. Expected Ratings

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 31 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Phedina Hypotheken 2013-I B.V. mortgage-backed notes expected ratings, as follows:

Class A1 floating-rate notes: ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

Class A2 floating-rate notes: ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

Class B floating-rate notes: ‘AA(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

Class C floating-rate notes: ‘BBB(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

Class D floating-rate notes: ‘NR(EXP)sf’

Credit enhancement for the class A notes is 7.0% and is provided by subordination (6.0%) and a non-amortising reserve fund of 1.0% which will be fully funded at closing.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Market Average Portfolio Composition:

This is a 43-month seasoned non-revolving portfolio consisting of prime fixed-rate residential mortgage loans with a weighted-average (WA) original loan-to-market-value (OLTMV) of 88.6% and a debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of 28.2%, both of which are typical for Fitch-rated Dutch RMBS transactions. All mortgage assets will be sourced from the Phedina 2010 transaction.

NHG Loans:

48.5% of the collateral balance benefit from the national mortgage guarantee scheme (NHG). The ratings incorporate the recovery benefit given to the NHG feature. However, the default probability of NHG loans were not adjusted downwards as the originator-specific data did not show that NHG loans have outperformed non-NHG loans.

Credit Enhancement Available:

The credit enhancement (CE) of 7% for the class A1 and A2 notes is achieved through subordination provided by the class B notes (2.5%), the class C notes (2.0%), the class D notes (1.5%) and a non-amortising reserve fund equal to 1.0% of the initial note balance, which is fully funded at closing.

Concentrated Counterparty Exposure:

This transaction relies strongly on BNP Paribas’s creditworthiness, which fulfils a number of roles, including issuer account provider, cash advance facility provider and swap counterparty.

Commingling Risk:

The collection account provider is Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. (‘A’/Stable/‘F1’), however the collection account holder is BNP Paribas Personal Finance which is unrated by Fitch. Consequently, the agency has accounted for commingling loss and payment interruption within its analysis. Please refer to the Commingling risk section below for further details.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch’s base case expectations, which in turn may result in potential rating actions on the notes.

Fitch’s analysis revealed that a 30% increase in the weighted average foreclosure frequency along with a 30% decrease in the weighted average recovery rate would result in a downgrade of the class A1 and A2 notes’ rating to ‘Asf’. More detail on key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further described in the accompanying pre-sale report which is available at www.fitchratings.com. For its ratings analysis, Fitch received a data template with all fields fully completed.

Fitch reviewed the results of an agreed-upon procedures report (AUP) conducted on the portfolio. The AUP only contained a limited amount of material errors and therefore had little effect on Fitch’s ratings analysis.

To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled ‘EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria’, dated June 2012, ‘EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands’ and ‘EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - NHG-Backed’, both dated June 2012, at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.

A comparison of the transaction’s Representations, Warranties & Enforcement Mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for that asset class is available by accessing the appendix that accompanies the presale report (see Phedina Hypotheken 2013-I B.V. - Appendix, at www.fitchratings.com).

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Phedina Hypotheken 2013-1 B.V.

