RPT-Fitch assigns Pinnacle Series Trust 2013-T1 final ratings

Oct 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to Pinnacle Series Trust 2013-T1. The transaction is a securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential, full-documentation mortgage loans originated by Police and Nurses Limited, trading as P&N Bank, and due January 2045. The ratings are as follows:

AUD276.0m Class A notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD16.5m Class AB notes: NR;

AUD6.0m Class B-1 notes: NR; and

AUD1.5m Class B-2 notes: NR.

The notes are issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Limited as trustee of Pinnacle Series Trust 2013-T1. The transaction is a legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust deed.

At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 1,859 loans originated by P&N totalling approximately AUD294.4m.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Conservative Originator: P&N has been involved in the origination and management of housing loans since 1990, servicing 10,609 residential mortgages, with AUD2.18bn outstanding as at 31 August 2013.

Strong Collateral Characteristics: The weighted-average (WA) seasoning of the portfolio is 50.4 months, with a WA current loan/value ratio (LVR) of 57.1% and a WA indexed LVR of 53.9%. A total of 1.9% of the pool has a fixed interest rate. This exposure is not hedged, but it does not represent a significant risk given its small proportion and rapid run-off profile. Further, floating rate loans cannot be converted to fixed rates within the trust.

Sequential/Pro-Rata Structure: Interest is paid sequentially to the Class A and AB notes, and then pari passu among the B-1 and B-2 notes. Interest on the Class B notes is calculated on both stated and invested balances, with the portion of interest calculated on invested balance exceeding that calculated on stated balance being subordinated in the interest waterfall. If pro-rata conditions are not met, the principal is paid sequentially. When pro-rata conditions are met, principal is paid pari passu between all classes.

Geographic Concentration: Collateral is strongly concentrated in Western Australia, reflecting P&N’s origins and highly localised branch network. Western Australia accounts for 95.4% of the pool, with Perth metropolitan area accounting for 83.1%. Fitch has applied increased default probability assumptions at each of the state, regional, and postcode levels due to the high degree of geographic concentration.

Typical Support Features: The final ratings are based on: lenders’ mortgage insurance (LMI) policies covering 100% of the pool; a liquidity reserve equivalent to 1.0% of the outstanding balance of the mortgages; and P&N’s mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.

RATING SENSITIVITY

Unexpected decreases in residential property values, increases in the frequency of foreclosures, and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss levels higher than Fitch’s base case, which could result in potentially negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to Pinnacle Series Trust 2013-T1 to increased defaults and decreased recovery rates over the life of the transaction.

Fitch’s key rating drivers and sensitivities are discussed in the corresponding new issue report entitled “Pinnacle Series Trust 2013-T1”, published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms