Fitch Assigns PrivatBank's USD175m Medium-Term Notes Final 'B'/'RR4' Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UK SPV Credit Finance plc's USD175m issue of fixed-rate limited recourse notes a final Long-term rating of 'B' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The issue has a maturity date of 28 February 2018 and a coupon rate of 10.875%. The notes are to be used solely for financing a loan to Ukraine-based PJSC CB PrivatBank (PrivatBank). For further details on the issue, see "Fitch Rates PrivatBank's Upcoming Medium Term Notes at 'B(EXP)'/'RR4'", dated 22 February 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue's Long-term rating corresponds to PrivatBank's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR; 'B'/Stable). The issue's Recovery Rating of 'RR4' reflects average recovery prospects for bondholders in case of default. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes in PrivatBank's Long-term foreign currency IDR would impact the issue's Long-term rating. Any marked increase in bondholder subordination - for example as a result of an increase in the proportion of retail funding, which in Ukraine ranks above other senior claims in case of a bank bankruptcy - could result in a downgrade of the Recovery Rating, and hence also the Long-term rating of the debt. Contacts: Primary Analyst Olga Ignatieva Director +7 495 956 6906 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Anton Lopatin Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' and 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', both dated 15 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.