RPT-Fitch Assigns Promsvyazbank's Upcoming Subordinated Notes 'B+(EXP)'

Feb 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Promsvyabank’s (PSB) upcoming subordinated loan participation notes (LPNs) with write-off features an expected Long-term rating of ‘B+(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fitch expects to rate PSB’s “New-Style” Tier 2 subordinated debt issue one notch lower than the bank’s ‘bb-’ Viability Rating (VR). This includes (i) zero notches for additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch believes these instruments should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is very close to, the point of non-viability; (ii) one notch for loss severity (one notch, rather than two, as these issues would not be deeply subordinated).

The expected LPNs have principal and coupon write-down feature (pro rata with other, similar loss absorbing instruments) triggered in case (i) the bank’s core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreases below 2%; or (ii) the Deposit Insurance Agency directly or indirectly acquires a controlling stake in the bank or provides financial assistance to it as part of an approved bankruptcy prevention plan. The latter is possible if a bank breaches any of its mandatory capital ratios, or is in breach of certain other liquidity and capital requirements.

The potential upcoming “New-Style” subordinated LPNs would be issued under PSB’s USD3bn LPN programme by a Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle, PSB Finance S.A., which would on-lend the issue’s proceeds to PSB under a subordinated loan agreement.

The issue amount and coupon rate are yet to be determined. The bank expects the tenor of the LPNs to match the Russian bank regulator’s requirement for the ‘New-Style’ Tier 2 capital instruments (minimum five years).

For more details on Fitch’s approach on rating subordinated debt issues of Russian banks see ‘Fitch Affirms Russian State-Owned Banks’ Old Sub Debt, Indicates Approach For Rating New Issues’ dated 18 April 2013, and ‘Implementation of New Capital Rules in Russia: Moderately Positive, Unlikely to Lead to Rating Changes’, dated 19 April 2013, at www.fitchratings.com.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

As the issue’s rating is linked to the bank’s VR, it would be sensitive to any changes in that rating.

Promsvyazbank’s ratings are unaffected and as follows:

Long -term foreign currency IDR: ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: ‘B’

Long -term local currency IDR: ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term local currency IDR: ‘B’

VR: ‘bb-’

Support Rating: ‘4’

Support Rating Floor: ‘B’

PSB Finance S.A.’s debt ratings are unaffected and as follows:

Senior debt rating: ‘BB-’

Subordinated debt ratings: ‘B+'