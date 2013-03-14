Fitch assigns PUMA Masterfund S-13 ratings

March 14 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PUMA Masterfund S-13's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes ratings as follows: AUD205.056m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD38.400m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD8.448m Class B1 notes: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable The notes are issued by Perpetual Limited in its capacity as trustee of the series. At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 1,202 residential mortgages originated by Macquarie Securitisation Limited totaling approximately AUD254.1m. Fitch's calculated weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 71.6%, and the weighted average seasoning was 83 months. Investment loans comprise 45.4% of the pool while owner occupier loans account for the remainder. Of the mortgages in the portfolio 26.2% are interest-only loans and 2.6% are fixed-rate mortgages. The agency has incorporated all the above-mentioned factors into its credit analysis of the transaction. Key Rating Drivers The Long-Term 'AAAsf' rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A and AB notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the 4.9% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B notes and excess spread; and the liquidity reserve account sized at 0.75% of the aggregate amount of the notes at closing. The rating also reflects the 100% mortgage insurance policies provided by QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (AA-/Stable), Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited, Genworth Financial Mortgage Indemnity Limited and Housing Loans Insurance Corporation (AAA/Stable); the interest rate swap arrangements in place; and Macquarie Securitisation Limited's mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities. Rating Sensitivity Unexpected decreases in the value of residential property or increases in the frequency of foreclosures and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss levels higher than Fitch base case and could result in potential negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to PUMA Masterfund S-13 to increased defaults and decreased recovery rates over the life of the transaction. Its analysis found that the class AB is sensitive to both increased defaults and reduced recovery rates. The class AB notes suffer a one category downgrade under Fitch's medium (15% increase) and severe (30% increase) default scenarios, and a two-notch downgrade under Fitch's medium (15% decrease) and severe (30% decrease) recovery scenarios. The transaction shows greater sensitivity to a combination of both increased defaults and decreased recovery rates with both the class A and class AB notes experiencing downgrades. Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue report entitled "PUMA Masterfund S-13", available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms. Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: PUMA Masterfund S-13 here