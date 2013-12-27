RPT-Fitch Assigns Ratings to PUMA Sub-Fund B-1 Class AB Tranche

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 27 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to PUMA Sub-Fund B-1’s Class AB residential mortgage-backed floating rate notes. PUMA Sub-Fund B-1 consists of notes backed by residential mortgages originated by a panel of retail mortgage brokers and wholesale mortgage managers under the PUMA securitisation programme of Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL, A/Stable/F1). The transaction has been upsized and restructured with the addition of the Class AB tranche.

The ratings are as follows:

AUD435,580,000 Class AB notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; The notes are issued by Perpetual Limited in its capacity as trustee of PUMA Sub-Fund B-1.

Fitch has also confirmed that the proposed restructure, upsizing and issuance will not result in a withdrawal or downgrade on the rating assigned by Fitch to PUMA Sub-Fund B-1 Class A notes.

The current structure is as follows:

AUD6,608,800,000 Class A notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD435,580,000 Class AB notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD 465,620,000 Class B notes: ‘NR‘sf;

PUMA Sub-Fund B-1 has a 10-year revolving period of which it has four years and three months remaining. Fitch is comfortable with the long revolving period because the portfolio stratifications have not changed significantly since the initial issue, Macquarie Bank’s product mix has not materially changed over this time, and the portfolio is performing as expected.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The Long-Term ‘AAAsf’ ratings on the Class AB notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B notes; the quality of the transaction counterparties and Macquarie Securitisation Limited’s underwriting and servicing capabilities.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Unexpected decreases in the value of residential property, or increases in the frequency of foreclosures, and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss levels higher than Fitch’s base case, in turn resulting in potential negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to PUMA Sub-Fund B-1 to increased defaults and reduced recovery rates over the life of the transaction.