RPT-Fitch assigns Red & Black Auto Lease Germany 1 S.A. expected rating

May 13 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Red & Black Auto Lease Germany 1 S.A. an expected rating as follows:

EUR400m class A, due April 2024: ‘AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR171.4m class B, due April 2024: ‘NR(EXP)’

The expected rating addresses timely payment of interest and payment of principal by the final maturity date in accordance with the transaction documents. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents and legal opinions conforming to the information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The expected rating is based on Fitch’s assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of ALD AutoLeasing D GmbH (ALD, not rated) in its capacity as originator and servicer for the transaction, the agency’s expectations of future asset performance in the light of the current economic environment in Germany, Fitch’s assessment of the portfolio’s exposure to residual value (RV) risk, the lessee concentrations, the available credit enhancement (CE), and the transaction’s legal structure.

The transaction envisages a one-year revolving period, during which further receivables can be transferred to the issuer each month. In Fitch’s view, the early amortisation triggers in place, along with eligibility criteria and portfolio limits, mitigate the risk of a significant deterioration of the underlying asset quality. Additionally, Fitch’s analysis was based on an assumed worst-case portfolio created from the preliminary portfolio and the replenishment criteria.

Since the portfolio securitises leases to commercial customers, Fitch used its proprietary Portfolio Credit Model (PCM), tailored specifically for SMEs and corporate obligors/lessees, in its analysis of the worst case portfolio. The PCM results show the portfolio default rates (RDR) per rating stress scenario. The RDR indicates the percentage of the portfolio that is expected to default under a given rating stress over the life of the transaction.

Fitch identified lessee concentration as the primary driver of default risk in the portfolio. As of the replenishment criteria, the top 20 lessees can account for up to 20.4% of the portfolio balance, compared to 14.8% as of the preliminary portfolio. Lessee concentrations may cause more volatile portfolio performance. Therefore, Fitch applied a 50% correlation uplift and a 0.75 recovery rate multiplier to all lessee groups representing more than 50bp of the portfolio balance. Based on the worst-case portfolio in an ‘AAA’ rating scenario, the agency derived a default rate of 22.7%, reduced by a recovery rate of 35% leading to a loss rate of 14.8%.

The transaction includes the residual value (RV) component, which represents 50% of the preliminary portfolio and can go up to 58% during the revolving period. The inclusion of the RV component exposes the structure to market value risk with respect to the resale value of the vehicles. The ER purchaser has the right at lease contract maturity to sell the secured vehicles at the initially agreed RV to ALD and thus the issuer will receive this guaranteed RV from ALD on all non-defaulted contracts. However, for the ‘AAAsf’ rating scenario analysed, Fitch has assumed that the seller is insolvent and thus no credit was given for this repurchase commitment. The agency derived an RV loss of 17.4% of the total worst-case portfolio.

There will be no back-up servicer (BUS) in place at closing. A BUS will be appointed should Societe Generale (‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+'), the majority shareholder of ALD, be downgraded below ‘BBB-’ prior to a servicer termination event occurring. In this case, ALD will continue servicing the leases, with the BUS taking over if the original servicer needs to be replaced. In Fitch’s view, the lack of a contracted BUS at closing is mitigated by the liquidity reserve, which provides coverage for approximately six months of the issuer’s senior expenses and interest payments on the class A notes.

TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS

The transaction is a securitisation of performing German auto lease contracts, including residual values, to commercial clients or public debtors. The receivables will be purchased by the issuer at their net present value. CE of 31% for the class A notes is provided by portfolio overcollateralisation and the reserve fund. Any excess spread generated by the structure will provide additional credit protection to the notes.

The class A notes bear a fixed interest rate. Due to the fixed rate assets and the fixed rate notes, the structure does not face interest rate mismatches and is not exposed to swap counterparty default risk, which Fitch sees as a positive.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults (Class A): Original rating: ‘AAAsf’

Increase base case defaults by 10%: ‘AA+sf’

Increase base case defaults by 25%: ‘AAsf’

Increase base case defaults by 50%: ‘AA-sf’

Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries (Class A): Original rating: ‘AAAsf’

Reduce base case recovery by 10%: ‘AA+sf’

Reduce base case recovery by 25%: ‘AA+sf’

Reduce base case recovery by 50%: ‘AA-sf’

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults and decreased recoveries (Class A):

Original rating: ‘AAAsf’

Increase default base case by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 10%: ‘AA+sf’

Increase default base case by 25% and reduce recovery base case by 25%: ‘AA-sf’

Increase default base case 50% and reduce recovery base case by 50%: ‘Asf’

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying pre-sale report. It includes also details on material sources of information that were used to prepare the rating and is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Red & Black Auto Lease Germany 1 S.A.

