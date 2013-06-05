RPT-Fitch Assigns Republic of Chuvashia's RUB1.5bn Bond 'BB+(EXP)' Expected Rating

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 5 (Reuters)

Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian Republic of Chuvashia’s upcoming RUB1.5bn domestic bond issue due 7 June 2018, an expected Long-term local currency rating of ‘BB+(EXP)’ and an expected National Long-term rating of ‘AA(rus)(EXP)'.

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The bond represents a senior and unsecured obligation of the Russian Chuvash Republic (Chuvashia). The region has Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of ‘BB+’ and a National Long-term rating of ‘AA(rus)'. The Long-term ratings have Stable Outlooks. The region’s Short-term foreign currency rating is ‘B’.

Fitch expects Chuvashia to demonstrate a stable budgetary performance with current balance at about 10% of current revenue in 2013-2014. Fitch also expects the republic’s direct risk will remain moderate, representing about 30% of current revenue in 2013-2014.

Chuvashia is located in the eastern part of European Russia. The region contributed 0.4% of the Russian Federation’s GDP in 2011 and accounted for 0.9% of the country’s population.

The bond has 20 coupon periods while coupons are fixed and step-down. The annual rate of the first two coupons is set at 8.5%. The principal will be amortised by 15% of the initial bond issue value on 7 September 2015, 8 March 2016, 7 September 2016, 8 March 2017, 6 September 2017 and 8 March 2018. The remaining 10% of the initial bond issue value will be repaid on 7 June 2018. The proceeds from the new bond will be used to finance the region’s capital expenditure.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The issue’s rating would be sensitive to any movement in the Chuvash Republic’s Long-term local currency rating.

A credit analysis on the Chuvash Republic is available on www.fitchratings.com.