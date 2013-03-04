Fitch Assign's Rosbank's RUB Bonds 'BBB+' Ratings

March 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Rosbank’s (RB) RUB10bn issue of BO-7 senior unsecured bonds with a final maturity in March 2016, a final Long-term local currency rating of ‘BBB+’ and National Long-term rating of ‘AAA(rus)'.

RB has a Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB+’ with a Stable Outlook, a National Long-term Rating of ‘AAA(rus)’ with a Stable Outlook, a Short-term foreign currency IDR of ‘F2’, a Viability Rating of ‘bb’, and a Support Rating of ‘2’.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The issue’s ratings correspond to RB’s Long-term local currency IDR (‘BBB+'/Stable) and RB’s National Long-term Rating (‘AAA(rus)').

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any changes to RB’s Long-term local currency IDR and National Rating would impact the issue’s ratings.